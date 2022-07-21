Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet, and now you can get a special pickaxe skin simply by playing it on GeForce NOW. While you’re headed to the cloud, you can check out five new games and four Epic Games Store titles that are coming to the service today.

Claim This Special Perk in Fortnite

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, captivating players with an ever-evolving map, continuous storyline, live events, new game modes, and more. In short, it’s become a gaming culture phenomenon, and today, Epic’s giving out a special reward to all GeForce NOW players.

Dive into Fortnite between Thursday, July 21 at 12:00 ET through Thursday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and you will be gifted the “Dish-stroyer Pickaxe,” which will then be added to your skins collection on August 11th. All paid and free GFN members can claim this reward, regardless of tier status — all you have to do is play.

Games Coming Today

As usual, GeForce NOW is bringing a new bundle of games to the service. Kicking things off, Hell Pie is getting a full release just weeks after the initial demo came to GFN. You can still play this demo for free right now if you’d like to see what the game’s all about.

Continuing on, there’s a good mix of content here, from the poignant tale of Endling: Extinction is Forever, to the rich environments of Hazel Sky, to the fast twin-stick shooter action of TombStar. Further down the list, though, there are several repeats, as titles like Darksiders Genesis, Outward Definitive Edition, Curious Expedition 2, and Wildermyth have already been playable on GeForce Now through Steam, with today’s “releases” simply adding Epic Games Store support.

That said, if you haven’t yet picked up Outward Definitive Edition, you can get it for just $19.99 ($20 off) at the Epic Games Store through July 28th. Hazel Sky and TomStar are also on sale for a limited time on Steam, though their discounts only shave off a couple bucks at best.

Play These Games on GeForce NOW Today

