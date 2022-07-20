Coming off the whirlwind that was last week’s Prime sales extravaganza, HTG Deals is back with a fresh round of savings for your buying pleasure. This week, we’ve got discounts on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of the year, a hotrod RTX 3090 GPU (the same one from last week with an even better price tag), and much much more. Let’s do it!

JBL Clip 4 For $49.95 ($30 Off)

It’s one of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2022, and now it’s down to its best price of the year. The highly rated JBL Clip 4 is a tiny device that boasts rich audio and punchy bass packed into an IP67 waterproof and dustproof chassis. It’s so small, in fact, you can practically hook it onto your jeans or bag and take it anywhere you go. Lastly, the JBL Clip 4 comes in a variety of colors, including black, white blue, red, grey, and a camo-shaded “squad.”

Second Chance Sale: ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 GPU For $1,299.99 ($1,100.00 Off)

If you missed out on picking up this monster of a GPU over Prime Day, you’re in luck — the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 is back at an even lower price of $1,299.99 ($1,100.00 off). This card is 8K-ready with PCIe 4.0, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, three cooling fans, and HDMI 2.1 + DisplayPort 1.4a ports. In short, it’s one of the most powerful dedicated GPUs money can buy, especially at 46% off its usual retail price.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker For $21.99 ($8 Off)

If you’re looking for something a little more robust than the JBL Clip 4 up top, this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $21.99 ($8 off) — its lowest price since 2020 — may do the trick. Also compact in its own right, this fella projects stereo sound with deep bass and zero distortion to get in the way of your tunes. It also features an IPX5 waterproof rating, 24-hour battery life, and it can stay wirelessly paired to your phone from 66 feet away. All in all, the Anker Soundcore speaker is a great companion for float trips, camping, and other outdoor activities that require a good summer soundtrack.

Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth Tracker For $16.99 ($8.00 Off)

Never lose important things again with the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, now down to $16.99 ($8.00 off). Attach this tracker to important objects — keys, wallets, small living creatures, etc. — and pinpoint their location within a 200-foot radius. If your misplaced item is outside of this range, your tracker can broaden its scope by tapping into the Tile Network, increasing the likelihood that your lost items will be found.

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair For $212.49 ($87.50 Off)

There’s one thing working from home, working at the office, or gaming in front of a PC have in common — they all require a good chair with even better support. The Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair for $212.49 ($87.50 off) features a high back to maintain posture, adjustable lumbar for your lower back, an integrated headrest, and quality materials that will have you begging to spend more time at your desk. Okay, probably not, but at least your rump won’t resent the time you’re there.