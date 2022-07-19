Samsung has been rumored to be working on new Galaxy phones and watches, and now a Galaxy Unpacked reveal event is officially scheduled for August 10. Also, you can place a reservation for the devices and receive a discount for buying them later.

Samsung confirmed today that it will hold another ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on August 10 at 9 AM Eastern Time (6 AM Pacific), where it will reveal “the next Galaxy devices.” The teaser image (pictured above) depicts a folding phone, and there have been leaks recently about a Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. The Galaxy Watch 5 might also make an appearance at the event, which is rumored to drop the spinning bezel that has been available on select Samsung watches for years.

Just like with the first Unpacked event this year (where the Galaxy S22 series was revealed), Samsung is allowing people to reserve a pre-order — a “pre-pre-order,” if you will. The reservations are completely free, with no obligation to buy the devices later, as long as you give Samsung a name and email address.

If you make a reservation, you’ll be eligible for a discount on the upcoming products, depending on what you end up buying. Here’s the full breakdown, according to Samsung:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle $130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle $100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is double the credit of the Galaxy S22!

We don’t know how much any of the upcoming devices will cost, so it’s difficult to tell how much of an impact the reservation discounts will make. Still, it’s free money if you reserve before August 10. If previous device launches are any indication, Samsung will probably offer trade-in discounts that will make the new devices even cheaper.