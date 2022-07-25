Every TV has a number of different “Picture Modes” to choose from. There’s almost always an “Energy Saver” or “Power Saving” mode that tends to look the worst. How much energy does this mode actually save? Is it worth using?

What Is Energy Saving Mode?

Picture modes on your TV are presets for different brightness, contrast, and saturation levels. You can usually adjust these things separately, but the modes do it all for you.

“Energy Saving” mode is simply designed to optimize these settings for saving power. The most obvious way it does this is by dimming the screen. Energy Saving mode will typically be the dimmest of all the modes available on your TV.

Simply put, whether it’s called “Energy Saver,” “Power Saving,” or “Eco Mode,” these picture modes imply your TV will use less energy. Is that true?

The Data

Enough talk, let’s get down to the data. Using a smart plug that can measure wattage, I recorded the energy usage from three different TVs at all of their available picture modes. All three had an “Energy Saving” mode, “Vivid” mode, and “Standard” mode.