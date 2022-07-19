Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services, and even though the current app design is functional, it’s a bit clunky to use on a regular basis. Now that’s changing.

Amazon is starting to roll out an updated design for Prime Video on TVs and Android devices. The new look removes the text-based tabs along the top of the screen, and replaces them with icons on the left side — like the TV apps for HBO Max and YouTube. The tabs take you to the search, home page, store (for rented/purchased content), live TV, free content with ads (from Amazon Freevee), and your watchlists.

The most notable change there is the live TV tab, which shows linear programming from channel subscriptions (like AMC Plus and Paramount Plus), free ad-supported content (again, from Amazon Freevee), and live sporting events. Live content was already available in web browsers, and you could install Freevee to get the ad-supported channels, but now it’s prominent in the Prime Video TV app.

Besides the new top-level tabs, there are options under the home screen for switching between movies, TV shows, and sports — a much-needed feature, as Prime Video previously didn’t have a straightforward way to separate shows and movies. The search has also been improved, with new filters for categories, genres, or 4K availability.

The Verge reports that the redesign was an 18-month project with plenty of testing, so with any luck, you won’t be confused the next time you open Prime Video on your TV. Amazon also plans to update the iPhone, iPad, and web apps with the new design soon.