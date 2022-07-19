New electric cars are popping up all the time, especially as legacy car makers move their lineups away from gas-powered engines. General Motors teased a new Chevrolet Blazer EV last month, and now it’s official.

The new car, which is based on the existing gas-powered Blazer, is a crossover SUV with a taller height than a typical sedan-style car — competing against the Tesla Model Y, Nissan Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and others. It can jump from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds, according to GM, and the ‘Super Cruise’ driver assistance feature (which allows hands-free driving on some highways) will be available on some models.

Range for the Blazer will be between 247-320 miles depending on the variant. That doesn’t quite match the Long Range Tesla Model Y’s 330-mile range, but it’s close. The car will charge at 11.5 kW, or DC fast charging at up to 190 kW, which is estimated to add 78 miles of range in ten minutes.

Pricing for the current gas-based 2022 Blazer ranges from around $35,000 to $43,000, but the electric version will be more expensive. Initial pricing will be around $45,000, jumping to $66,000 for an ‘SS’ high-performance version with up to 557 horsepower. The interior looks like your typical modern car, with an 11-inch touch screen and a 17.7-inch cockpit screen. Even though it may not look as futuristic as Tesla’s touch screen-only controls, physical controls are much safer than trying to use a touchscreen while driving.

The Blazer will be General Motor’s fourth EV with Chevy branding, following the older Bolt EV, Bolt EUV, and the electric Silverado truck that will arrive next year.

It’s great to see more options for electric cars arrive each month, but most of them remain expensive — and the Blazer is no exception. General Motors also reached the sales cap on the United States’ electric tax credit a while ago, so just like with Tesla’s vehicles, buyers in the US aren’t eligible for a $7,500 tax credit. GM, Ford, and other automakers are pushing for the sales cap on the tax credit to be eliminated.