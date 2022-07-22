Google Chrome can keep your bookmarks in a few different places. There’s a bookmarks bar, the “Other Bookmarks” folder, and a sidebar. The bookmarks are also stored in a folder on your Windows PC or Mac.

These bookmark files can be helpful to have for backing up Chrome. If you don’t want to rely on Chrome’s cloud sync features, you can use the bookmarks file as a local backup and use it to restore the bookmarks. Let’s get started.

Find Chrome Bookmarks on Windows

To find Chrome’s bookmarks on Windows, first open File Explorer and navigate to the C: drive.

Next, go to Users > username. We’ll need to enable “Hidden Items” from the “View” tab on the ribbon to proceed.

Now we can see the “AppData” folder, which is where we need to go.

From here go to Local > Google > Chrome > User Data > Default.

In the “Default” folder, find the “Bookmarks” and “Bookmarks.bak” files. “Bookmarks” is your current bookmarks and “Bookmarks.bak” includes deleted bookmarks. You won’t see it if you haven’t deleted any of your bookmarks.

There you have it!

Find Chrome Bookmarks on Mac

On a Mac, open Finder. Press and hold the Option key on your keyboard and click Go > Library on the top menu bar. (If you don’t hold the option key, you won’t see this option in the menu.

From there, navigate to Application Support > Google > Chrome > Default.

That’s where you’ll find the “Bookmarks” and “Bookmarks.bak” files. “Bookmarks” is your current bookmarks and “Bookmarks.bak” includes deleted bookmarks. You won’t see it if you haven’t deleted any of your bookmarks.

That’s all there is to it. You can now use these files to create a local backup of your Chrome bookmarks. Keeping this stuff synced to the cloud can be nice, but not everyone chooses to do that. Local files can do the same thing.

