Google announced back in May that the Google Pay app would be renamed to Google Wallet, complete with a fresh modern design. The update is now starting to roll out to Android phones.

Google Pay already allows you to keep cards, loyalty programs, digital keys, and other data on your phone for easy access. Google Wallet doesn’t add any groundbreaking features, though it does change the interface — there’s less emphasis on the budgeting features and promotional discounts. Everything in Google Wallet is stacked into a single vertically-scrolling list for easy access.

The rollout for Google Wallet is confusing, though. In the United States and Singapore, Wallet will be installed alongside the old Google Pay app (giving you two apps on your home screen), which is where the money-sending and budgeting features will remain. India isn’t receiving the new Wallet app at all, and in the rest of the world, Wallet will entirely replace Google Pay.

Importantly, the new app still works in all stores where Google Pay is accepted, and all payment cards, keys, and other stored data is staying. Google Wallet is just a rebranding for the app, matching how iPhones work — Apple Pay is the technology behind payments, while Wallet is the app for accessing everything.

Google Wallet is now rolling out as version 2.150.460235810 of the existing Google Pay app. If you don’t have it already, Google should push it to your phone soon.