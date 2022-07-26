If you take advantage of Apple’s AirPlay feature to watch videos or listen to music from iPhone or iPad on Mac, or vice versa, why not enjoy it on your Roku TV too? Here’s how to AirPlay to Roku.

Most anything you can AirPlay from one Apple device to another is available for your Roku TV as well. You can do things like browse family photos from your iPhone, listen to music from your iPad, or check out a TV show from your Mac.

Enable AirPlay on Roku

The first step is to enable or make sure you’ve enabled AirPlay on your Roku device. From the Roku Home screen, select “Settings.” Then move to and open “Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.”

When the settings display, choose “AirPlay” on the top right so it displays as “On.”

Keep the below items in mind to use AirPlay from your Apple device to your Roku:

Your Roku and Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

You must be running Roku OS 9.4 or higher to use AirPlay 2.

You must have an AirPlay 2-supported Roku device. Take a look at the Roku Support page to confirm your device model.

You must have an Apple device that supports AirPlay 2. Review the Apple Support page to confirm your device model.

AirPlay From iPhone or iPad to Roku

You can AirPlay from an app or the Control Center on your iPhone or iPad depending on what you want to share. Most times, you’ll see the AirPlay option in your Share Sheet or in the app’s toolbar.

RELATED: How to Customize the Share Sheet on Your iPhone or iPad

Here, we can AirPlay pictures from an album in Photos. Select the photo and tap the Share button on the bottom left. Then, pick “AirPlay” and choose your Roku device in the list.

You’ll see your picture pop up on the big screen. From there, you can swipe through the album to see the other photos on your Roku.

When you finish, tap the AirPlay icon on the top right of the photo on iPhone which is highlighted. Select “Turn Off AirPlay.”

To share music from the Control Center, swipe to open it. Tap the AirPlay icon in the Music widget and pick your Roku from the list.

You’ll hear the song on your Roku TV and can control its playback from your iPhone or iPad.

When you finish, open Control Center and tap the AirPlay icon in the music widget again. You’ll notice it’s highlighted. Choose your iPhone or iPad from the list to return the song to that device.

AirPlay From Mac to Roku

On Mac, the AirPlay button for the content you want to send to Roku can depend on the app you’re using. In most cases, you’ll find it in the toolbar or Share menu. For some items, like music (sound), you can use your Mac’s Control Center. Let’s look at a couple of examples.

RELATED: How to Use AirPlay (Screen Mirroring) on a Mac

Here, we have a show in the TV app. Select the AirPlay icon on the bottom left of the window and choose your Roku device from the list.

You should see the show play on your Roku device and can control the playback from your Mac.

When you finish, select the AirPlay icon in the app window on your Mac. Choose your Mac in the list to return the show to your computer screen.

As another example, you can use the Control Center to send the music you’re playing to your Roku.

Open the Control Center on the right side of your menu bar and select the AirPlay icon in the Sound section. Choose your Roku device from the list and you should hear your music switch to that device.

When you finish, open Control Center, select the AirPlay icon in the Sound section, and pick your Mac to return the sound to its speakers.

Using AirPlay to watch a show or video, listen to your favorite tunes, or look through photos is a great way for your whole family to enjoy the benefits of this terrific feature on Roku TV.

For more, look at these other tips for using your Roku.

RELATED: How to Get the Most Out of Your Roku: Six Things You Should Do