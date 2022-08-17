Your Android phone saves the password when you connect it to a Wi-Fi network. Later, you can find and use your saved passwords to connect other devices to your network. We’ll show you how to get Android to reveal those network passwords.

To do the task, you don’t have to root your phone or use a third-party app. Simply tap an option in your phone’s Settings app, and you’ll see the password for each saved network. Note that you’ll have to authorize yourself using your fingerprint or PIN to reveal the saved passwords.

Note: The steps below will work for some Android devices, including Google Pixel phones. However, Samsung does not provide a built-in method to do this. You can try third-party apps such as “WiFiList.” We have briefly tested this solution, but you’re downloading at your own risk.

RELATED: What to Do When You Forget Your Wi-Fi Password

View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Android

To begin revealing your saved passwords, launch Settings on your Android phone. Note that the steps below will slightly vary depending on the phone model you have.

In Settings, choose “Wi-Fi & Network.”

On the “Wi-Fi & Network” page, select “Wi-Fi.”

Tap “Saved Networks” to view your saved wireless networks.

On the network list, find and tap your Wi-Fi network. Then, on the page that follows, choose “Share.”

Authenticate yourself using your fingerprint or PIN. Then, you’ll see a QR code on your screen.

Right beneath the QR code, next to “Wi-Fi password,” you’ll find your selected network’s password.

You can now use this password to connect your other devices to your wireless network. Another way to do that is to scan the QR code with your other device and it’ll connect to your network.

Happy networking!

In addition to Android, you can view saved Wi-Fi passwords on your Windows 11, Windows 10, Mac, and other devices.

RELATED: How to See Your Wi-Fi Password on Windows 11