What to Look for in an Xbox Series Headset in 2022

Xbox Series X headsets come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and price tags. One of the first things you’ll want to determine is if you want a wired or wireless headset. If you have a lower budget, you’ll want to should stick with wired connections. These are more affordable, and cheap wireless headsets typically don’t have the proper specs to work well. Anyone with a budget over $100 will need to decide if the convenience of no cords is worth the extra price.

One thing to be on the lookout for is driver size. These are the components in your headset that create sound, and manufacturers love to play up the size of their drivers. However, bigger drivers do not equal better sound. Larger drivers can create louder sounds, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll sound good.

Because of this, it’s hard to determine sound quality without plopping them on your ears or sifting through expert reviews. When in doubt, stick with well-known and reputable brands (Bose, Microsoft, Sony, SteelSeries, HyperX, and others) to ensure you’re getting something that’ll make your in-game explosions pop.

Beyond sound quality, the most important factor in a quality headset is comfort. Look for products with a lightweight design, large earcups, and premium materials such as memory foam. These lend themselves well to prolonged gaming sessions. This will vary from person to person (and ear to ear), but all the products listed below should be more than adequate for the average gamer.

With that being said, here are five of the best Xbox Series X/S headsets available today.

Microsoft’s first-party headset offers tons of value for its price. The main attraction is support for sound technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and Windows Sonic—which means you’ll get surprisingly good sound quality for just about every game in your library.

Great sound is only the first part of the story, as the Xbox Wireless Headset is loaded with other features. Auto-mute, voice-isolation, rotating earcup dials for volume control, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge are some of the highlights.

There’s also the option to connect to Xbox consoles or PC through Bluetooth or USB-C. Throw in an eye-catching black design with green accents, and it’s easy to see why the headset is so popular.

Arguably the only downside to the Xbox Wireless Headset is the lack of 3.5mm support. This means you’ll need to make sure it’s charged at all times. Otherwise, you’ll need to scramble around for a long USB-C cable to use it with your console. It’s a small complaint (and it’s easily mitigated by simply keeping your headset charged when not in use), but there are definitely some shoppers out there that’ll be turned away by the lack of the ubiquitous 3.5mm port.

Despite that shortcoming, the Xbox Wireless Headset remains an easy recommendation. Stylish, powerful, and affordable, few products can compete with Microsoft’s impressive headset.

Pros ✓ Under $100

Under $100 ✓ Universal 3.5mm input

Universal 3.5mm input ✓ Surprising build quality Cons ✗ Audio isn't as crisp as other entries on this list

From keyboards and mice to controllers and headsets, SteelSeries is known for producing reliable PC gear with a wide variety of price tags. The Arctis 3 is one of the most affordable headsets in its catalog, but it benefits from SteelSeries’ expertise and brings plenty of premium features to the table.

For example, the Arctis 3 makes use of the Arctis ClearCast bidirectional microphone, which offers technology similar to that of the ultra-premium Arctis 9X. You’ll also find high-end earcups and a soft headband that contours to the shape of your head for a comfortable fit.

The Arctis 3 makes full use of SteelSeries expertise when it comes to design and ergonomics, but the S1 speaker drivers leave a bit to be desired. They’re good enough for the sub-$100 range, but anyone with a particular ear for sound might want to spring for something with better drivers.

As for connectivity, the universal 3.5mm jack lets you use the Arctis 3 with just about any console (along with PC and supported smartphones), making it a great option if you need something for all-around use that won’t break the bank. It also goes on sale quite frequently—and if you can snag the headset at a discount, there’s almost no reason to pass it up.

Pros ✓ Lengthy 20-hour battery life

Lengthy 20-hour battery life ✓ Premium drivers and sound quality

Premium drivers and sound quality ✓ Impressive noise-cancelling skills Cons ✗ Expensive

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is an incredible headset. In fact, it was in contention for the best Xbox Headset overall. The only reason it was held back? Its price tag clocks in at wallet-lightening $200.

If you can look past the price tag, the Arctis 9X gives you everything you’d want in a wireless headset. It connects to your console without the need for a dongle. You can connect simultaneously to Xbox and your smartphone. Its battery runs for 20 hours before needing a charge. The list of convenience features is staggering, making the 9X worth the investment.

Like the more affordable Arctis 3, the Arctis 9X is built with premium materials for an ergonomic fit. Its comfortable headband and lightweight earcups make it easy to go for hours without any discomfort, and a retractable mic means you can easily tuck it out of the way when not in use.

You’ll also benefit from 40mm drivers near the top of their class, capable of pumping out thumping explosions and the subtle footsteps of your competition.

Best Xbox Headset for Kids: HyperX CloudX Stinger

Pros ✓ Memory foam earcups for comfortable fit

Memory foam earcups for comfortable fit ✓ Priced under $50

Priced under $50 ✓ Easy volume control Cons ✗ Bulky design

Bulky design ✗ Wired connection

When picking a headset for kids, you’ll want something affordable and durable that doesn’t skimp on performance. The HyperX CloudX Stinger checks all those boxes and then some.

Parents will love the $50 price tag, although you can often find it on sale at Amazon or other online storefronts. That means if something happens to the headset during use, it’s easy and inexpensive to replace.

Kids, meanwhile, will love the CloudX Stinger’s performance. They don’t come close to offering sound quality as vivid as others on this list, but the 50mm drivers can churn out loud explosions and decently clear dialogue for the price. HyperX also packed in some cool features typically found on more expensive headsets, such as rotating earcups and a swivel-to-mute microphone.

Onboard volume controls and an adjustable headband make it easy for kids to customize performance or get a comfortable fit, and gigantic earcups immerse the wearer in the on-screen action.

The headset is a bit bulky and doesn’t look quite as appealing as others, and its wired connection is likely to get tangled, but the CloudX Stinger remains a great choice for kids—and maybe even their gamer parent.

Pros ✓ Impeccable noise-cancelling

Impeccable noise-cancelling ✓ Unique wired/wireless hybrid connections

Unique wired/wireless hybrid connections ✓ Comfortable, lightweight design Cons ✗ Its price tag will make your eyes water

Bose makes some of the most revered headphones on the market, so it should be no surprise that its lesser-known headset offers the same performance. And while other names such as HyperX and SteelSeries might have a stronger reputation in the world of gaming, Bose leads the pack when it comes to noise-canceling prowess thanks to the QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Headset.

The QC35 II features Acoustic Noise Cancelling tech, which allows it to eliminate virtually all other sounds while in use. You’ll also benefit from passive noise canceling from the premium earcups, which provide a snug fit that helps obscure ambient soundwaves.

The ANC abilities carry over to the QC35 II’s detachable boom mic, which is both Discord and TeamSpeak-certified to provide clear communication even when the world around you is chaotic.

Since the headset comes with an astronomical price tag, you’ll be glad to know they work for more than gaming. Connections to your console will be made through a wired connection, but the option to connect wirelessly to your smartphone means there’s no need to pick up another pair of high-end headphones for your commute or when listening to music.

There’s also support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, 40-hour battery life for wired gaming, a PC desktop controller for easy adjustments, and lightweight materials for a comfortable fit, making the QC35 II a versatile product that lives up to lofty expectations.

