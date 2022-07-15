We made it! Our final edition of How-To Geek Deals for Prime Day is here. To close out the week, we’re featuring a range of sales on some of our team’s favorite gadgets of 2022, all from brands like Samsung, Fitbit, Amazon, and a couple others.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD For $99.99 ($60 Off)

Whether you want an external SSD to store important files, backup your PC, or house your entire media collection, you’re probably looking for one of the best options on the market. It just so happens that this Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $99.99 ($60 off) fits the bill, with 1 TB of storage, 1050MB/s transfer speeds, and IP65 dust and water protection, all packed into a rugged exterior.

Fitbit Inspire 2 For $66.49 ($33.46 Off)

Not all great gadgets have to hit your wallet with a triple-digit price tag. For just $66.49 ($33.46 off), the Fitbit Inspire 2 provides all-day health and heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, more than 20 exercise modes, and 10 days of battery life on a single charge. While this model may not be as flashy as its smartwatchesque counterparts, it does everything you’d expect a fitness tracker to do, no muss, no fuss.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Television For $299.99 ($170 Off)

Rated as one of our favorite budget TVs of 2022, this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for $299.99 ($170 off) comes packed with a crisp 50-inch 4K display with HDR 10 capabilities, Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote that puts the power of Alexa at your fingertips, and the ability to stream shows from your favorite services, like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch For $269.99 ($130 Off)

One of the best smartwatches of the year can be yours for a hefty discount. Pick up the Garmin Venu 2 for $269.99 ($130 off) and get advanced health monitoring features (such as heart rate, sleep, and stress tracking), preloaded workouts to help you stay fit, and up to 11 days of battery life between charges so that you never have to worry about running out of juice.

Moto G Play 2021 For $113.23 ($56.76 Off)

Motorola doesn’t get a ton of attention these days, so you might be surprised to hear that they make one of our team’s favorite phones of 2022. At only $113.23 ($56.76 off), the Moto G Play packs a 6.5-inch HD display, 13 MP dual cameras, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can keep the phone going for up to three days between charges — something you’d be hard-pressed to find in a modern flagship.

