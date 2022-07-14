Only two days remain in Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza, and we’ve got the details on the hottest items you can buy right now. Click to claim the most savings ever on the Google Pixel 6 Pro, and enjoy additional deals on a Nest Wi-Fi bundle, one of our favorite smart TVs of the year, and more.

Google Pixel 6 Pro For $699 ($200 Off)

There haven’t been too many big discounts on the Google Pixel 6 Pro since it launched last October, so you’re in for a treat. Pick up one of Google’s fastest selling smartphones for an all-time-low price of $699 ($200 off) and get a massive 6.7-inch display, advanced triple camera system, and Pixel-first features like Magic Erase, all powered by Google’s first-ever Tensor chip.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV For $796.99 ($703 Off)

The LG OLED C1 has been included in quite a few of our top ranking lists for 2022, including best gaming TVs, best gaming monitors, and best OLED TVs. Considering how great this smart TV is, grabbing one for $796.99 ($703 off) is basically a steal. This model comes with a 48-inch 4K display, 120 Hz refresh rates, and Alexa built in.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Router Bundle For $199 ($150 Off)

Living in an internet-connected world, your devices are oftentimes only as good as your Wi-Fi network. Grab this Google Nest Wi-Fi router bundle for $199 ($150 off) and banish internet dead spots from your home or office for good. This pack includes one Google Nest Wi-Fi Router and two additional Wi-Fi access points, giving you up to 5,400 square feet of fast, reliable, buffer-free coverage.

VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount For $29.99 ($5 Off)

Two PC monitors are always better than one, and if you’re needing to get both of them off of your desk, the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $29.99 ($5 off) does the trick. This mount can fit screens ranging from 13 to 27 inches. In addition to a standard height adjuster via the center pole, either display can be tilted 90 degrees, swiveled 180 degrees, and rotated 360 degrees to get them in just the right position.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Media Player For $131.99 ($18 Off)

The NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Media Player for $131.99 ($18 off) has been around for a while now, and it still holds its own in the “streaming stick” category. Not only does the NVIDIA SHIELD let you watch content from your favorite apps — including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ — in crisp 4K HDR, you can also play graphically intensive PC games directly on your TV via GeForce NOW. Simply plug it into the back of your TV, connect a wireless Bluetooth controller, and you’re ready to play.

One More Day of Prime Week Remains

