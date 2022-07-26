8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $200

The white frame, large black cushions, and detachable microphone of the Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset could belong to any brand—though the black-on-white aesthetic tie into the PS5 compatibility. However, Razer didn’t skimp on the inner workings of this dual wireless headset.

Here's What We Like Clean, simple, and durable build

Audio-enhancing features

Crystal clear audio And What We Don't Poor mic performance

Haptics drains battery

Razer’s Audio app is unimpressive

This is a clear case of “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Once you power up and connect the headset to your console or PC, you’re in for a customizable and full-bodied audio experience. With multiple audio settings and haptic feedback, the Kaira Pro allows users to adjust the intensity of booming audio like gunfire and explosions.

Is all of this enough to make up for the surprisingly low mic quality? That answer may depend on the user.

A Crisp Audio Experience Out of the Box

Weight: 12.8oz (362.9g)

12.8oz (362.9g) Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20kHz

20Hz to 20kHz Sensitivity (@ 1 kHz): 108dB

108dB Drivers: 50mm Neodymium Magnets

One of the best aspects of the Kaira Pro is that it’s ready to go out of the box. The included USB-C cable charges the headset in about four hours, though the partial charge upon receipt allowed me to dive in within two.

While the Kaira Pro links up to Razer’s Audio (available for iPhone and Android) and Chroma RGB apps (also for iPhone and Android), they’re not necessary if you’re looking for a base listening experience. Without altering any settings, save for the volume dial on the left earpiece, I was able to enjoy crystal clear, resonating audio as I worked through a music playlist of bass-heavy instrumentals and guitar-laden metal. The contrast between the two sounds was evident, and the Kaira Pro handles the difference in tone and intensity well.

Moving the connection over to my PS4, I wasn’t sure if the audio fidelity would remain the same, but it did. Games like Warzone and Horizon Forbidden West were crystal clear and rumbled when they were supposed to. Even maxing out volume didn’t create the unsightly crackling lower-quality headsets tend to suffer from.

With an average frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, I expected the same middling quality produced by the HyperX Cloud Core headset I’ve been using. However, Razer stretched the average range for high-quality audio across multiple use cases. The implementation of the TriForce Titanium 50 MM drivers surely helped balance any possible shortcomings to prevent drop-off and fade.

Feature-Rich Wireless Audio

Wireless Connection: Bluetooth or USB-C Dongle

Bluetooth or USB-C Dongle Bluetooth Range: Up to 30ft

Up to 30ft Wireless Frequency: 2.4GHz

2.4GHz Wireless Range: Up to 30ft

Razer’s Kaira Pro is a versatile gaming headset that can connect to a PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, Android, iPhone, and iPad easily. The integrated Bluetooth has no issue linking up to mobile devices and compatible PCs, but you’ll need to use the 4-in-1 USB-C wireless dongle to connect to all PlayStation consoles.

While the Bluetooth connection remained stable throughout every test, Razer’s 2.4GHz Hyperspeed wireless signal is meant to enhance the connection. Since the Bluetooth worked so well, though, I didn’t hear much of a difference with Hyperspeed activated. I even tried to push the limits of the wireless connection, but the set held a solid connection through two walls and several feet beyond the posted 30-foot range.

Dynamic Audio

For users that like to tinker with their peripherals, the Kaira Pro has several adjustments to make. Four preset audio settings offer distinct options ideal for different situations—Amplified, Enhanced Bass, FPS, and Default.

Amplified provides a volume boost of all frequencies as if the drivers are being overclocked for crisper and louder audio. I found music really benefited most from this mode as I felt I could hear everything better, from the backing bass to the crescendoing strings of the Metal Gear Solid 2 main theme.

Enhanced Bass brings the bass to the forefront, favoring lower frequencies and rumbling audio. Doom (2016) sounded surprisingly different as this mode let the boom of every shotgun blast overpower the dominating metal tracks. Even the ambient score had more life and I could feel every bone-crunching punch course down my neck.

FPS mode softens bass, almost removing it entirely for a smoother treble. If you often struggle to hear your enemy’s footsteps, FPS keeps them from being drowned out at the expense of the explosive audio of an active battlefield.

There’s also a Custom mode for users that like to balance their own audio. Razer’s Audio app is required to access the equalizer, but you can also use it to turn off the Chroma effect, turn on Do Not Disturb for mobile connections, and toggle Smart Link.

With Smart Link, you can switch between Gaming Mode, which favors latency but reduces range, or Quick Connect, which lets you swap between Bluetooth devices with the press of a button. I didn’t find myself needing either, but they don’t bog down the user experience.

Multiplayer Gaming Suffers

Microphone : Detachable Unidirectional Boom

: Detachable Unidirectional Boom Frequency Response: 100Hz to 10kHz

100Hz to 10kHz Sensitivity: -54 +/- 3dB

The Razer Kaira Pro was made with gamers in mind, so it’s strange that one of its core gaming features is also the weakest link. As clear and appropriately loud as the headphones are, the HyperClear Supercardioid Mic is somehow worse in-game than the stock mic built into my Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 laptop.

Every multiplayer game I tried to use it on was met with frustration from the lobby. The unidirectional detachable boom struggled to transmit my voice, and it was an issue I replicated on a PS4, PC, and mobile device. The most exasperating part is that a simple test recording resulted in relatively clear, though still slightly underwhelming, vocals.

Mic Test with Background Noise

No matter how I adjusted mic settings and volume, the Kaira Pro failed to deliver on the robust vocal audio needed in the midst of chaotic firefights. What the mic did well was filter out background noise, which almost completely removed the running PC and ceiling fans.

Haptics: Gimmicky or Immersive?

Razer outfitted the Kaira Pro with HyperSense Intelligent Haptics, which respond to loud noises. The louder the bass gets, the more the headset rumbles, vibrating your ears to try and immerse you in the audio experience. It’s not quite the same as the haptic feedback in the DualSense controller, but I felt the three intensities of feedback served a purpose in further bringing the battlefield into my living room.

Is it a little gimmicky? It sure is, but isn’t much of what gamers are fed as features a little gimmicky? Take the headset’s Chroma functionality or any RGB lighting across all of Razer’s products. All the vibrant lighting does is add to the aesthetic, and that’s pretty much what the headset’s haptics do. They add another layer of interaction with your body that further sucks you in to what’s unraveling on screen.

You can toggle haptics and the RGB lighting off, and you definitely will if battery life is your main concern.

Long-Lasting Power

On a full charge, the Kaira Pro’s battery can last up to 50 hours with no features activated. Once you start turning on enhancements, haptics, and Chroma, that time is cut drastically. With Chroma and haptics activated, the average lifespan of the battery drops to approximately 11 hours. While the USB-C cable cuts the recharge rate down, 11 hours means you could be charging the battery multiple times a week.

The 50-hour lifespan is welcomed, but the HyperSense feedback isn’t a feature I recommend turning off while gaming. You get a longer life out of your battery, but you’ll be missing out on a fun feature of the Kaira Pro.

Should You Buy the Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation?

While the Razer Kaira Pro may appear unassuming, there’s quite a bit packed away in this simple frame and earpieces. It’s a sleek and simplistic design that hides just how advanced the headset is.

The Kaira Pro is a great headset right out of the box, but for the $199.99 price tag, you’re going to want to make use of the available features. Haptics may eat away at the battery, but its lifelike reproduction of in-game audio is accurate to the sound’s position. Chroma lighting, on the other hand, feels like a waste of battery as you never see the customizable lighting on your ears. It’s definitely a feature for streaming, to give viewers something to admire, but not necessarily ideal if you’re trying to preserve battery.

And when it comes to the listening experience, the in-app customization settings and enhancing features allow you to hear your games how you want to hear them. Whether you prefer the booming of bass or more balanced audio, the Kaira Pro is equipped to satiate your auditory needs.