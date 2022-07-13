Google One is the paid upgrade for Google accounts that adds more cloud storage and other helpful features. Premium subscribers now have access to features that used to require a business account.

Google revealed this week that subscribers for Google One Premium, which costs $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year), can now use a few account features that used to only be accessible to paid Google Workspace accounts. Group calls in Google Meet can now last up to 24 hours, instead of the one-hour limit currently enforced on free Google accounts. Background noise cancellation and recording calls to Google Drive are also now unlocked.

There are a few video conferencing services that don’t require a paid plan for extended calls with several participants, like Jitsi and Skype, so it doesn’t make sense for most people to upgrade to Google One Premium just for the new Meet features. However, it is a useful perk for anyone already subscribed to Premium for the 2 TB of cloud storage, VPN, and 10% rewards points on Google Store purchases.

Google Meet initially wasn’t accessible to personal Google accounts at all, with Google Duo as the designated alternative. That changed in April 2020, when the company started allowing anyone to set up meetings with no duration limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic (and competition from Zoom). Google added a 60-minute limit in July 2021, requiring people to sign up for Google Workspace Individual for $9.99 per month, which does not have 2 TB of cloud storage or some of the other features in Google One Premium.