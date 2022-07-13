We’re on to day two of Amazon’s Prime sales event. This go around, we’ve uncovered more discounts on a top-end RTX 3090 GPU, an ultra-affordable smartwatch, a compact Bluetooth speaker, and more. Also don’t forget to check out our robust Amazon Prime Day roundup to see additional deals you may have missed. Now to the savings!

Note: Unless otherwise listed, all deals in this article are valid only through the end of Wednesday, July 13.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card For $1,359.99 ($1,040.00 Off)

Dedicated GPUs are getting easier to find, and now they’re more affordable too, thanks to Prime Day. This 8K-ready ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card for $1,359.99 ($1,040 off) features PCIe 4.0 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory for quick data transfer speeds, three fans for optimal cooling, and both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a ports for connecting to a monitor or TV.

Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch For $99.99 ($40 Off)

We rated the Amazfit GTS 2e as the best budget smartwatch for battery life, and with these Prime Day savings, you can grab one for just $99.99 ($40 off). This watch comes with a bold 1.65″ AMOLED display, health and fitness features (heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking), an average 14 days of battery life per charge, water resistance in up to 50 meters of water, and built-in Alexa support.

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker For $38.00 ($21.99 Off)

Who says big bass can’t come in a small package? The Sony SRS-XB13 for $38.00 ($21.99 off) is a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker that boasts huge sound, an IP67 waterproof rating, 16-hour battery life, and USB-C support, all packed into an ultra-portable design that you can carry to the pool, beach, or wherever your summer adventures take you.

Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 ARGB ATX Mid-Tower For $88.33 ($21.66 Off)

Whether you’re building a PC from scratch or you just want to upgrade the one you already got, you’ll need a good case to contain all of its components. This Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 mid-tower for $88.33 ($21.66 off) features an adaptable layout that can fit up to a 10.5″ EATX motherboard, three built-in ARGB-enabled fans for custom lighting effects, a dark front panel that nicely compliments black peripherals and/or darker rooms, and edge-to-edge tempered glass that shows off all the goodies inside. This offer is available through Sunday, July 17.

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 For $82.49 ($67.50 Off)

Adobe makes some of the most popular photo editing and video creation programs available, and you can get the latest versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for a combined total of $82.49 ($67.50 off). Being the “Elements” edition of each program, you won’t have to pay a recurring subscription fee to use them. Don’t forget to choose your preferred platform — either Windows or macOS — at checkout. Finally, if you don’t need both programs, you can buy them separately with Photoshop Elements going for $54.99 ($45 off) and Premiere Elements coming in at $69.99 ($30 off).

