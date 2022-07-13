How-To Geek Deals featuring ZOTAC, Amazfit, Sony, Cooler Master, Adobe
ZOTAC, Amazfit, Sony, Cooler Master, Adobe

We’re on to day two of Amazon’s Prime sales event. This go around, we’ve uncovered more discounts on a top-end RTX 3090 GPU, an ultra-affordable smartwatch, a compact Bluetooth speaker, and more. Also don’t forget to check out our robust Amazon Prime Day roundup to see additional deals you may have missed. Now to the savings!

Note: Unless otherwise listed, all deals in this article are valid only through the end of Wednesday, July 13.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card For $1,359.99 ($1,040.00 Off)

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 GPU on a green background
ZOTAC

Dedicated GPUs are getting easier to find, and now they’re more affordable too, thanks to Prime Day. This 8K-ready ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card for $1,359.99 ($1,040 off) features PCIe 4.0 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory for quick data transfer speeds, three fans for optimal cooling, and both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a ports for connecting to a monitor or TV.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 comes packed with PCIe 4.0, 24GB of GDDR6X, and a triple fan design.

Amazon

$1505.53
$2399.99 Save 37%

Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch For $99.99 ($40 Off)

Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch on a Man's Wrist
Amazfit

We rated the Amazfit GTS 2e as the best budget smartwatch for battery life, and with these Prime Day savings, you can grab one for just $99.99 ($40 off). This watch comes with a bold 1.65″ AMOLED display, health and fitness features (heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking), an average 14 days of battery life per charge, water resistance in up to 50 meters of water, and built-in Alexa support.

Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch

The Amazfit GTS 2e features an AMOLED display, health tracking features, 14-day batter life, and 5 ATM water resistance.

Amazon

$139.99
 

Best Buy

$139.99
 

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker For $38.00 ($21.99 Off)

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Drenched in Water Lying Beside a Backpack
Sony

Who says big bass can’t come in a small package? The Sony SRS-XB13 for $38.00 ($21.99 off) is a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker that boasts huge sound, an IP67 waterproof rating, 16-hour battery life, and USB-C support, all packed into an ultra-portable design that you can carry to the pool, beach, or wherever your summer adventures take you.

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a portable Bluetooth speaker with big bass, water resistance, and 16-hour battery life.

Amazon

$39.99
$59.99 Save 33%

Best Buy

$49.99
$59.99 Save 17%

Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 ARGB ATX Mid-Tower For $88.33 ($21.66 Off)

Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 ARGB ATX Mid-Tower on a Gray Background
Cooler Master

Whether you’re building a PC from scratch or you just want to upgrade the one you already got, you’ll need a good case to contain all of its components. This Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 mid-tower for $88.33 ($21.66 off) features an adaptable layout that can fit up to a 10.5″ EATX motherboard, three built-in ARGB-enabled fans for custom lighting effects, a dark front panel that nicely compliments black peripherals and/or darker rooms, and edge-to-edge tempered glass that shows off all the goodies inside. This offer is available through Sunday, July 17.

Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 Mid-Tower

The Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 mid-tower features an adaptable layout, built-in ARGB fans, and edge-to-edge glass panels.

Amazon

$90.36
$109.99 Save 18%

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 For $82.49 ($67.50 Off)

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 Product Box on a Blue and Purple Background
Adobe

Adobe makes some of the most popular photo editing and video creation programs available, and you can get the latest versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for a combined total of $82.49 ($67.50 off). Being the “Elements” edition of each program, you won’t have to pay a recurring subscription fee to use them. Don’t forget to choose your preferred platform — either Windows or macOS — at checkout. Finally, if you don’t need both programs, you can buy them separately with Photoshop Elements going for $54.99 ($45 off) and Premiere Elements coming in at $69.99 ($30 off).

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022

Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2022 are two of the most popular photo editing and video creation programs available for Windows and Mac.

Amazon

$99.99
$149.99 Save 33%

Prime Day’s Not Over Yet

How-To Geek Deals Logo and Amazon Prime Day Logo
How-To Geek, Amazon

