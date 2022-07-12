The advent of USB Type-C means you can charge most of your devices with a single adapter and cable, and the more recent rollout of GaN technology makes those chargers smaller than ever. Now you can get the tiny Anker Nano II 65W for $34.99 during Prime Day.

The Anker Nano II 65W is a compact USB Type-C wall charger, and as the name suggests, it can deliver up to 65W charging to any compatible device. It’s advertised as working for the MacBook Pro and Air, Galaxy S20 and S10 series, Dell XPS 13, Galaxy Note 20, iPhone 13 series, iPad Pro, and Google Pixel. The adapter should work with any USB Power Delivery-compatible device (which includes nearly modern device with a USB Type-C port), and the inclusion of Programmable Power Supply (PPS) support means it works with some picker devices that require PPS.

Anker Nano II 65W Charger Anker's 65-watt Nano II charger is perfect for laptops, including the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Dell XPS line, and the Google Pixelbook.

Besides the fast charging speed, the main selling point here is the compact size made possible by using Gallium Nitride (GaN) hardware. It measures just 1.65 x 1.42 x 1.74 inches, and is 58% smaller than Apple’s 61W wall charger it included with MacBooks for a while.

Anker’s 65W charger is a fantastic deal at $34.99, a savings of $15 from the usual price, but it’s only available to Amazon Prime members. The only catch is that there’s no USB Type-C cable included in the box — we have some recommendations if you need one.