With Microsoft Excel’s UPPER , LOWER , and PROPER functions, you can capitalize your text as well as turn your text to lowercase or proper case. You can specify your text as a cell reference or directly in the function. We’ll show you how.

Capitalize Text Using the UPPER Function

If you’d like to turn all letters of your text to uppercase (i.e., capitalize your text), specify your text in Excel’s UPPER function as follows.

First, in your spreadsheet, select the cell in which you want to display the uppercase text.

In the selected cell, type the following function and press Enter. In the function, make sure to replace B3 with the cell that contains the text you want to capitalize.

=UPPER(B3)

If you don’t have your text in a cell, specify the text directly in the function as follows. In this function, replace My Text with the text you want to turn to uppercase.

=UPPER("My Text")

Excel will display the resulting uppercase text in your selected cell.

And you’re all set.

Convert Text to Lowercase Using the LOWER Function

To make all the letters of your text lowercase, utilize Excel’s LOWER function as follows.

In your Excel spreadsheet, click the cell in which you want the lowercase text.

In the selected cell, enter the following function and press Enter. In this function, replace B3 with the cell where your text is located.

=LOWER(B3)

To specify the text directly in the function, use the function as follows. Here, replace Your Text with your own text.

=LOWER("Your Text")

You’ll see the resulting lowercase text in your current cell.

And that’s it.

Turn Text to Proper Case Using the PROPER Function

Proper case capitalizes the first letter of each word in your text. If you’d like to use this text formatting, make use of the PROPER function as follows.

First, in your spreadsheet, choose the cell where you want to display the result.

In the chosen cell, enter the following function and press Enter. Here, replace B3 with the cell that has the text you want to turn to proper case.

=PROPER(B3)

If you’d like to use the text directly in the function, use the function below. Here, you’ll replace our text with your own text.

=PROPER("our text")

Excel will apply the proper case formatting and display the result in your chosen cell.

And that’s how you use Excel’s various text functions to capitalize, uppercase, and lowercase your content. Happy working with text in your spreadsheets!

