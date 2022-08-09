By updating your Android phone or tablet, you get the latest bug fixes, general performance and stability improvements, as well as possibly new features. It’s quick, easy, and free to update your Android device and we’ll show you how.

Device manufacturers push the latest software updates via the internet. So, you’ll connect your phone to a stable Wi-Fi (or mobile data) network and then proceed to download and install the available updates. Your phone will restart at least once to bring the installed updates into effect.

Update an Android Phone or Tablet

Since Android devices from different manufacturers use different option names, your device might display a different setting name than what we’ve mentioned in the steps below. However, you’ll get a general idea as to what option to tap on your device.

Tip: To find your current Android version, check out our guide on that topic.

To start the process, launch Settings on your Android phone or tablet. Scroll down in Settings and choose “System.”

On the “System” page, select “System Updates.”

Your device will automatically start looking for the latest updates. If an update is available, you’ll see it on your screen.

Note: All Android devices eventually stop receiving updates. If yours has passed its update support period, that means it’s time to replace your Android phone or tablet.

Tap the “Download & Install Now” button to get the update and install it on your device.

Wait for your phone or tablet to download the update. When that’s done, your device will automatically install it. This can take a while so be patient. Then, your device will reboot, bringing the changes into effect.

You’re now running the most recent version of Android for your particular device. Enjoy!

Update Samsung’s Android Devices

To update a Samsung device that runs Android, first, launch Settings on your device. Then, tap “Software Update.”

Check for new updates by tapping “Download and Install.” Then, choose “Download” followed by “Install” to get the latest updates installed on your phone or tablet.

Wait for your device to reboot, and you’ll then be running the latest version of Android. Cheers!

After updating the operating system, make sure to update your installed Android apps as well. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

