If you’d prefer your phone to use your cellular network and not Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls, it’s easy to disable the Wi-Fi calling feature on your Android phone. We’ll show you how to do that.

To summarize, you can disable Wi-Fi calling on Android by heading to Settings > Wi-Fi & Network > SIM & Network, choosing your SIM card, and turning off the Wi-Fi Calling option. For detailed instructions with screenshots, please read further.

Note: The steps to disable Wi-Fi calling may be slightly different for your phone than what’s given below. However, you’ll get a general idea as to what option to choose to turn off the feature.

RELATED: What Is Wi-Fi Calling, and Should You Use It?

Disable Wi-Fi Calling on Your Android Phone

To begin the Wi-Fi calling deactivation process, launch Settings on your Android phone. In Settings, select “Wi-Fi & Network.”

On the “Wi-Fi & Network” page, tap “SIM & Network.”

If your phone supports multiple SIM cards, select the SIM for which you want to turn off Wi-Fi calling.

On the SIM page, toggle off the “Wi-Fi Calling” option. This disables the feature.

Note: Know that you’ll have to individually disable Wi-Fi calling for each SIM card on your phone. Use the above steps and select an appropriate SIM card to turn off the feature for that particular SIM.

And that’s it. From now on, your phone will only use your mobile network to make and receive calls, even if Wi-Fi calling capabilities are available. Later, you can enable the feature by toggling on Wi-Fi Calling on the settings page.

RELATED: How to Enable Wi-Fi Calling on an Android Phone