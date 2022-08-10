Ysr Dora/Shutterstock.com

If you’d prefer your phone to use your cellular network and not Wi-Fi calling to make and receive calls, it’s easy to disable the Wi-Fi calling feature on your Android phone. We’ll show you how to do that.

To summarize, you can disable Wi-Fi calling on Android by heading to Settings > Wi-Fi & Network > SIM & Network, choosing your SIM card, and turning off the Wi-Fi Calling option. For detailed instructions with screenshots, please read further.

Note: The steps to disable Wi-Fi calling may be slightly different for your phone than what’s given below. However, you’ll get a general idea as to what option to choose to turn off the feature.

Disable Wi-Fi Calling on Your Android Phone

To begin the Wi-Fi calling deactivation process, launch Settings on your Android phone. In Settings, select “Wi-Fi & Network.”

Tap "Wi-Fi & Network" in Settings.

On the “Wi-Fi & Network” page, tap “SIM & Network.”

Select "SIM & Network."

If your phone supports multiple SIM cards, select the SIM for which you want to turn off Wi-Fi calling.

Choose a SIM.

On the SIM page, toggle off the “Wi-Fi Calling” option. This disables the feature.

Note: Know that you’ll have to individually disable Wi-Fi calling for each SIM card on your phone. Use the above steps and select an appropriate SIM card to turn off the feature for that particular SIM.

Disable "Wi-Fi Calling."

And that’s it. From now on, your phone will only use your mobile network to make and receive calls, even if Wi-Fi calling capabilities are available. Later, you can enable the feature by toggling on Wi-Fi Calling on the settings page.

