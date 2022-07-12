Amazon Prime Day is now in full force, and there are a few good deals in the sea of discounts. One of them is the 65-inch Hisense ULED Series TV, which is now on sale for $799.99, a savings of $150 from the usual price.

The Hisense 65-inch U8G is a smart 4K TV, running Google’s Android TV operating system. That means you can access streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock, as well as many other Android-based applications on the Google Play Store. Google Assistant is available for voice controls, and it can be remotely controlled with Alexa (but Alexa is not on the TV).

Hisense ULED 65U8G QLED 64-Inch The 65-inch version of Hisense's 'ULED' TV is a great buy at the current sale price of $799.99. You don't even need an Amazon Prime subscription.

Hisense went with a QLED screen for this TV, like most other TVs in this price range, with support for Dolby Vision Atmos HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Hisense technically calls it ‘ULED,’ but it uses the same quantum dot technology as QLED TVs. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Thankfully, this deal doesn’t require an Amazon Prime subscription, like many of the other discounts running for Prime Day. If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, the $239.99 Amazon Omni Series TV is a great deal and is still in stock.