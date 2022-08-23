A laptop screen showing the Microsoft Forms logo.
monticello/Shutterstock.com

Using Microsoft Forms to create a quiz gives you a convenient way to share that quiz with others via the web. If you want to make grading the quiz easy, create a self-grading, or auto-grading, quiz.

You know that quizzes are good tools for testing more than just students in school. You can use a quiz at work for trainees or employees, but also for fun occasions like a bridal shower or family night game. This makes the auto-grading quiz option in Microsoft Forms even handier.

Table of Contents

Self-Grading Quiz and Useful Features
Set Up the Quiz in Microsoft Forms
Add Questions to Your Quiz
    Text Questions
    Choice Questions
Make the Quiz Self-Grading
Preview Your Quiz
View the Responses

Self-Grading Quiz and Useful Features

A self-grading quiz allows the test taker to see their correct and incorrect answers after they submit the quiz. They simply select “View Results” to see the score and answers.

View Results for a self-grading quiz

While not required, you can assign a point value to each question which is helpful if you are assigning a letter grade based on the score.

How to Create a Self-Grading Quiz in Google Forms
RELATEDHow to Create a Self-Grading Quiz in Google Forms

In addition, you can include feedback for specific answers on choice questions. This is useful for commonly incorrect answers to questions because you can explain further why an answer is wrong.

We’ll walk through the point and feedback features when creating the questions below.

Set Up the Quiz in Microsoft Forms

You can set up a new quiz or edit an existing quiz to grade itself, and you can use a blank quiz or one of the Microsoft Forms templates.

Visit Microsoft Forms and sign in with your Microsoft account. Select “New Quiz” at the top of the main page or use the More Templates link to select a quiz template.

New Quiz and templates in Microsoft Forms

Give your quiz a name, a description, and optionally a theme using the button in the top right.

Name the new quiz

Add Questions to Your Quiz

When you’re ready to add the quiz questions, choose Add New and pick the question type. You can use Choice, Text, Rating, Date, Ranking, Likert, and Net Promoter question types, although the first two types are the most common for quizzes.

Text Questions

You’ll likely want to start with basic questions such as first and last name or email address. You can use the Text question type for these.

Choose Text, enter the Question, and turn on the toggle for Required if you wish.

Text question in Microsoft Forms

For Text questions, you can assign a value in the Points box. Although you likely won’t do this for questions like first name or last name, you may for other Text questions on your quiz.

Points for a text question

Additional settings for Text questions include a subtitle, restrictions, math feature, and logic branching. Use the three dots on the bottom right of the question to display these settings. You can also enable the Long Answer toggle to allow room for lengthy responses.

Text question settings

RELATED: How to Add Branching in Microsoft Forms

Text questions do not have a feedback option because the quiz taker types their answer rather than selecting one from a list.

Choice Questions

For multiple choice, pick the Choice question type. Enter the question and then each of the answers. You can use this for True or False questions or those with several possible answers. If you want to allow more than one answer to the question, turn on the toggle for Multiple Answers.

Be sure to mark the checkmark next to the correct answer(s).

Choice question in Microsoft Forms

On the bottom left of the question, you can enter a value in the Points box.

Points for a choice question in Microsoft Forms

To add feedback to a particular answer, hover your cursor over the answer and select the comment icon. Then enter the feedback in the box that displays.

Feedback for a choice question answer

Additional settings for Choice questions include shuffle options, a drop-down format, math feature, a subtitle, and logic branching. Use the three dots on the bottom right of the question to display these settings.

Choice question settings

Make the Quiz Self-Grading

To make the quiz self-grading, select the three dots on the top right of the page for More Form Settings. Pick “Settings.”

Settings in the drop-down menu

Enable the toggle at the top of the Settings for Show Results Automatically.

Toggle enabled to Show Results Automatically

Optionally, you can use the additional settings you see for a start and end date, displaying a progress bar, and customizing the thank you message.

Preview Your Quiz

You can walk through the quiz anytime by selecting the Preview option on the top right.

Preview button in Microsoft Forms

This helps you view your questions and answers as your quiz takers will see them. You can also check out how the feedback displays for choice questions and how the grading results display upon submission.

Preview of a quiz

View the Responses

Once your quiz is published or shared, you can view the responses on the Reponses tab on the quiz page in Microsoft Forms.

You’ll see a summary at the top showing the number of responses and average overall score with summaries of each question beneath.

Summary of quiz responses

Choose “More Details” for a question to see each response.

More Details for a quiz question response

To see individual responses to all questions, select “Review Answers” and to publish the scores, select “Post Scores.”

You can also open the responses in Microsoft Excel, print a summary of the responses, or create a summary link.

Response options in Microsoft Forms

Now that you know how to create a self-grading quiz, take a look at how to make a questionnaire in Microsoft Forms too.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse
With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage.
Read Full Bio »