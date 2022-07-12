Verizon logo on sign
Verizon already offers several different phone plans with unlimited data and 5G access, but they are pricey, especially if you only get one or two phone lines. Now there’s a new cheaper tier, called ‘Welcome Unlimited.’

Verizon’s confusing collection of unlimited plans includes ‘5G Start’ for $70 per month for one line, ‘5G Play More’ for $80/mo with more high-speed data and included streaming services, ‘5G Do More’ for $80/mo with some international data and other features (instead of streaming services), and finally ‘5G Get More’ with everything in other plans and more high-speed data. That’s not including the carrier’s various pre-paid plans, one of which is $65 per month for one line with no extra goodies — no tethering, no included Disney+, and so on.

The new Welcome Unlimited plan has “unlimited” talk, text, and data, but no tethering. Most “unlimited” plans have some upper limit, where high-speed data will be downgraded to 2G-level speeds, but Verizon didn’t confirm the exact limit in Welcome Unlimited (if there is one) to How-To Geek.

Pricing for the new plan (with AutoPay enabled) is $65 per month for one line, $55/mo per line for two lines, $40/mo/line for three lines, $30/mo/line with four lines, and $25/mo/line for more than five lines. As with most phone plans, the more lines you get — whether they be family members, friends, or just spare phones — the less you pay per line.

So, with all of Verizon’s existing 5G plans, does this new one make any sense? Well, it’s $5 less per month (per line) than 5G Start, which was the cheapest post-paid option from Verizon until now. However, 5G Start includes 5GB of hotspot data each month and six-month trials for various services (Disney+, Apple Music, etc.), while the new Welcome Unlimited option doesn’t include any of that. If you don’t plan on tethering, Welcome Unlimited might be a great option, but anyone else should probably stick to 5G Start or another plan.

There are also other carriers vying for your hard-earned dollars with their own budget unlimited plans. Verizon’s “digital” carrier, Visible, offers unlimited data and tethering for $40/mo on a single line. T-Mobile’s unlimited plans start at $60/mo for one line, and AT&T-owned Cricket has unlimited data starting at $55/mo with one line.

