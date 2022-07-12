A Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller mounted on the wall of a home.
Rachio

This Prime Day, upgrade your sprinklers to a smart sprinkler system with a historic-low price on our top pick for smart sprinkler controllers.

Right now, you can pick up both versions of the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller at bargain prices, including one of them at a historical low.

The Rachio 3 16-Zone Controller is $182.74—53% off the MSRP of 279.99 and just a few dollars more than the historic low of $179.

If you have a small yard or less complex zoning, the Rachio 3 8-Zone Controller is $144.48—59% off the MSRP of $229.99 and lower than the previous historic low by almost $11.

Best Smart Sprinkler Controller

Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller

This smart sprinkler controller is both our top pick and a home-owner favorite thanks to ease of use, a great app, and the Weather Intelligence smart features.

Amazon

$144.48
$229.99 Save 37%

Best Buy

$179.99
$229.99 Save 22%

Either option is a steal, however, if you’re looking to upgrade from an old-school mechanical or simple digital controller to something more sophisticated.

The Rachio platform integrates with your smart home and features intelligent watering based on soil conditions, what you have planted, the demands of your particular lawn, and more.

Where the smart features really shine, however, are with the “Weather Intelligence” functions. We’ve all seen a neighbor’s sprinklers going at weird times, like while it’s actively raining, the day after a torrential downpour, during inclement weather when the wind is blowing the water off the property, or when unexpected low temperatures are leaving a sheen of frost on everything.

The Weather Intelligence function automagically takes care of all that, delaying watering because of heavy rainfall, high winds, and frost warnings. You can also integrate weather and soil sensors, like the WeatherFlow Tempest, into the Rachio system to factor in the exact microclimate conditions around your home with extreme precision.

The Best Smart Sprinkler Controllers of 2022

Best Smart Sprinkler Controller Overall
Rachio 3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller
Amazon

$249.00
$279.99 Save 11%
Best Budget Smart Sprinkler Controller
Wyze WSPRK1 Smart Sprinkler Controller
Shop Now
Best Hose-Based Smart Sprinkler Controller
Orbit B-hyve Hose Faucet Timer
Amazon

$65.42
$69.98 Save 7%
Best Touch-Screen Smart Sprinkler Controller
RainMachine Touch HD-16
Shop Now
Best Smart Sprinkler Controller for HomeKit
Eve Aqua Smart Sprinkler Controller
Amazon
READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Jason Fitzpatrick Jason Fitzpatrick
Jason Fitzpatrick is the Senior Smart Home Editor at How-To Geek. He has over a decade of experience in publishing and has authored thousands of articles at How-To Geek, Review Geek, LifeSavvy, and Lifehacker. Jason served as Lifehacker's Weekend Editor before he joined How-To Geek.
Read Full Bio »