This Prime Day, upgrade your sprinklers to a smart sprinkler system with a historic-low price on our top pick for smart sprinkler controllers.

Right now, you can pick up both versions of the Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller at bargain prices, including one of them at a historical low.

The Rachio 3 16-Zone Controller is $182.74—53% off the MSRP of 279.99 and just a few dollars more than the historic low of $179.

If you have a small yard or less complex zoning, the Rachio 3 8-Zone Controller is $144.48—59% off the MSRP of $229.99 and lower than the previous historic low by almost $11.

Best Smart Sprinkler Controller Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller This smart sprinkler controller is both our top pick and a home-owner favorite thanks to ease of use, a great app, and the Weather Intelligence smart features.

Either option is a steal, however, if you’re looking to upgrade from an old-school mechanical or simple digital controller to something more sophisticated.

The Rachio platform integrates with your smart home and features intelligent watering based on soil conditions, what you have planted, the demands of your particular lawn, and more.

Where the smart features really shine, however, are with the “Weather Intelligence” functions. We’ve all seen a neighbor’s sprinklers going at weird times, like while it’s actively raining, the day after a torrential downpour, during inclement weather when the wind is blowing the water off the property, or when unexpected low temperatures are leaving a sheen of frost on everything.

The Weather Intelligence function automagically takes care of all that, delaying watering because of heavy rainfall, high winds, and frost warnings. You can also integrate weather and soil sensors, like the WeatherFlow Tempest, into the Rachio system to factor in the exact microclimate conditions around your home with extreme precision.