We’ve come a long way from the Game Boys of my childhood. Now, kids can take their favorite books, videos, apps, games, and more with them wherever they go. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is a tablet geared toward the younger crowd, featuring a durable shell and robust parental controls.

Here's What We Like Affordable

Robust parental controls

Easy to use

Long-lasting battery life And What We Don't Slow operation at times

Low-quality cameras

Lower screen resolution

Design: Withstands Little Hands

Protective case dimensions: 6.4 x 7.9 x 1.1in (162.56 x 200.66 x 27.94mm)

6.4 x 7.9 x 1.1in (162.56 x 200.66 x 27.94mm) Display: 7in (177.8mm)

7in (177.8mm) Screen resolution: 1024 x 600 (171 PPI)

1024 x 600 (171 PPI) Weight: 15.1oz (429g)

Case Design

The design of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is perfect for little hands. The thick red foam bumper case makes the tablet easy to grip and hold. Plus, it’s lightweight, coming in at under a pound.

The bumper also makes this a great option for rough and tumble little ones (just like my own). This tablet was dropped a few different times (okay, maybe more than a few) on both hard and soft surfaces. It came away unscathed every time.

Note: The tablet’s bumper case can be easily removed to clean cookie crumbs or add additional memory cards for storage.

It’s important to note that this tablet isn’t waterproof. However, Amazon’s included two-year, worry-free guarantee delivers the peace of mind that comes with knowing an accidental swim in the pool is covered.

Another cool feature of the case is the built-in handle and kickstand. Kids can stand the tablet up on any surface for hands-free watching and then fold the kickstand into a handle for easy grab and go.

Screen Size & Resolution

The screen on the Fire 7 Tablet Kids is relatively small at just 7in (177.8mm). And you shouldn’t expect high-resolution images with the 171 PPI (Pixels Per Inch). Unfortunately, the screen can also be a bit hard to see outdoors or in bright light.

For little eyes, resolution may not be a deal-breaker. However, if screen size and resolution matter to you, there are other tablet options that might be a better fit.

Use: Simple but Slow

CPU: Quad-core 2.0GHz

Quad-core 2.0GHz RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 16GB (9.5GB available) or 32GB (25GB available) / microSD card slot for up to 1TB of additional storage

16GB (9.5GB available) or 32GB (25GB available) / microSD card slot for up to 1TB of additional storage Wi-Fi connectivity: Single-antenna dual-band Wi-Fi

Single-antenna dual-band Wi-Fi Camera: 2MP Front and Rear / 720p HD video recording

2MP Front and Rear / 720p HD video recording Audio: 3.5mm stereo jack and integrated speaker

Setup & Speed

First, setup was a breeze. It even included an intro video to show off some of the features of the tablet which I found super helpful. During setup, I was also able to set all of the parental controls (more on this later) and quickly connect to Wi-Fi.

Once I completed the setup, I handed the tablet over to my main product tester, my six-year-old son. As he can read basic words and short sentences, he was quickly able to navigate the tablet’s simple interface on his own. The tablet has specific sections for apps and games, recent downloads, and more. He was able to find his favorites, download them, and start playing without a hassle.

At this point, the Quad-core 2.0GHz CPU and 2GB of RAM came into play. My son is used to using a 10.2in (259.08mm) Apple iPad that features an A13 Bionic chip with 3GB of RAM. Based on our comparison alone, the iPad was faster when it came to tasks such as maneuvering the interface, switching apps, and playing games. If you’re interested in a performance boost over what the Fire 7 Kids offers, you may want to look into the other Fire tablet models.

Note: Amazon claims this tablet works up to 30% faster when compared to the Fire 7 Kids 9th Generation.

It was a noticeable difference that resulted in a bit of frustration here and there for both of us. However, once he was in his game or video having a blast, all was quickly forgotten and forgiven.

Built-In Cameras

While not the highest quality, the 2MP cameras in the front and back were a nice addition. Regardless of the resulting images, my son enjoyed being able to use the simple photo editing tools to add stickers and text after taking pictures. Plus, the controls were super easy to use.

Parental Controls: Mama Approved

If there’s one feature of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) tablet I could gush for hours about, it’s the parental controls. In this day and age, protecting my child as he accesses his favorite apps and games is a top priority for me. And I know I’m not alone in that.

However, tech is still trying to catch up when it comes to being in control of what our kids see and listen to. This tablet delivered the security I’ve been looking for through a variety of controls.

Parent Dashboard

Using the Parent Dashboard, I was able to easily limit my son’s screen time. This included setting specific “off” and “on” times. Plus, I was able to set goals I wanted him to complete before accessing his games. For example, I could require 30 minutes of reading before the tablet unlocked his other apps.

The dashboard also enabled me to set specific age filters for everything, including Amazon Kids+ content and websites. Through the “Add Content” feature, I was able to add specific content and websites to his library so he was only able to access what was pre-approved. I could also remove content in the same way.

Better yet, all of the parental controls are hidden behind a pin that I created during setup. This means my son was unable to go in and change the settings himself.

After setting up the tablet, I felt safe knowing inappropriate content would be nearly impossible to access—a huge relief for this mama.

Battery Life: Up to 10 Hours of Fun

Battery life: Up to 10 hours of mixed-use

Up to 10 hours of mixed-use Charge time: Full charge in approximately 4 hours using included 5W power adapter

Full charge in approximately 4 hours using included 5W power adapter Charging cable: USB-C (2.0) to USB-A

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet features a battery life of up to 10 hours with mixed-use. For example, kids can spend that time reading, watching their favorite videos, and playing games. Something to keep in mind: the tablet won’t last the full 10 hours if you use battery-heavy apps like video streaming services for extended periods of time.

The battery life held up great on our recent road trip to Disney (hours upon hours away). My son had plenty of battery to keep himself occupied nearly the whole trip down. A four-hour resort charge using the included cable meant he was ready for the trip back, too.

This tablet’s battery life is comparable to other tablets on the market. For example, the Apple iPad Air 10.9 inch 5th Generation features up to 10 hours of battery life as well.

Of course, you can complete more strenuous tasks on the iPad than you can on the Fire. However, do kiddos need the higher level of performance? If your kid is using their tablet for schoolwork or heavy gaming, maybe. However, if they’re using it to play simple games and watch videos, 10 hours on the Fire is more than enough.

Amazon Kids+: A Nice Addition

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, formerly known as Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Amazon Kids+ comes with thousands of kid-friendly games, videos, apps, and books for kids to download right onto their device. Plus, these options are all ad-free.

Amazon Kids+ features content from all the favorite networks, including Disney, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. And there are specific age groups to choose from, including 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12. Plus, using the parental controls discussed earlier, you can have even more control over what your kiddo is accessing.

While Amazon Kids+ does not offer the same number of options as the Apple App Store or Google Play, there’s still a lifetime of apps, games, and downloads available. My son was able to go in and find many games he enjoyed right off the bat as well as several new favorites too!

While Amazon Kids+ is free for a year after you purchase your tablet, the subscription costs $4.99 per month after that. This price is definitely worth it to me for the safe, kid-friendly, ad-free experience.

Is the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Worth Buying?

Should you buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) tablet? There are many factors to consider. First, it’s important to note the affordability of this model. Currently, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids 32GB option is $129.99. This is a fraction of the cost of other popular options such as the Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch ($569.99) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ($295.00).

However, this price comes with some tradeoffs. For example, the overall operation speed is slower than other options and the screen resolution isn’t quite up to par.

All of that being said, I think the price, safety, and durability of this tablet make it a worthwhile option for parents looking for a fun and durable option for their younger kids.