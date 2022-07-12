Today’s the “official” start of Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza, and we have a lot of ground to cover. In this very special edition of How-To Geek Deals, we’re sharing the best prices on all the products you love, from innovative robot vacuums, to tactile mechanical keyboards, to internal SSDs, to wireless earbuds, and more. You can also check out a roundup of all the best Prime Day deals we’ve uncovered so far. Now, without further ado…

Note: Unless otherwise listed, all deals in this roundup are valid only from Tuesday, July 12 through the end of Wednesday, July 13.

Save Up to 44% In Huge Roborock Robot Vacuum Sale

Happy Prime Day! Now that Amazon’s annual shopping event is officially underway, our friends at Roborock have unleashed a smorgasbord of robot vacuum deals that are primed for the taking. Save up to 44% on some of the company’s best vacuums, from the advanced S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus, to the tried-and-true S5 Max, to the ultra-affordable E5 Mop, and more. Each sale happens during specific days, though, so be mindful as you shop these deals.

Samsung Phone, Tablet, and Watch Prime Day Deals

Samsung makes some of the most sought after products on the planet, and this week, you can save the most money ever on many of its latest models. In the phone category, grab the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $909.99 ($390 off), the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 for $599.99 ($200 off), or the extremely versatile Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,089.99 ($710 off).

If tablets are what you’re after, pick up the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 12.4″ for $499.99 ($180 off) or the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ for $159.99 ($70 off). Samsung’s latest watches are also on sale, with the smaller Galaxy Watch 4 40mm going for $174.99 ($75 off) and the larger Galaxy Watch 4 44mm priced at $199.99 ($80 off).

Mechanical Keyboard Prime Day Deals

Mechanical keyboards provide faster speeds, better stability, and increased longevity when compared to their membrane or scissor-switch counterparts, and now you can add one to your desktop at a steep discount.

Logitech is hosting a fantastic sale with the G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard going for $85.49 ($44.50 off), G915 TKL Mechanical Keyboard for $149.99 ($80 off), and G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $142.49 ($107.50 off).

Razer’s also stepping up with a great bundle of discounts. Get the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 ($60 off) and Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $94.99 ($85 off).

If neither Logitech or Razer strike your fancy, pick up a Drop ALT Mechanical Keyboard for $187 ($33 off) or a Drop CTRL High-Profile Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard for $249 ($46 off).

Internal SSD Prime Day Deals

Even the most powerful PCs in the world are only as fast as the SSD reading and writing its data. This Prime Day, you can get some of the best internal SSD cards for some of the best prices ever, including this 2TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink for $249.99 ($150 off), 4TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD for $349.99 ($150 off), 4TB PNY XLR8 SSD for $808.02 ($91.97 off), 2TB PNY CS2140 SSD for $189.99 ($40 off), 500GB Crucial MX500 SSD for $50.99 ($9.00 off), 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for $84.99 ($11.29 off), and 2TB Crucial MX500 SSD for $161.99 ($38 off).

Wireless Earbuds Prime Day Deals

Wireless earbuds have largely replaced wired options these days, and many of them are pretty affordable, especially when backed up by Prime Day discounts. Through Wednesday, July 13, grab the Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 ($79.01 off), Skullcandy Dime Earbuds for $19.49 ($7.50 off), Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $99.99 ($50 off), Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds for $198 ($80), Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 ($30 off), Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds for $139.99 ($60 off), and Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds for $119.99 ($60 off).

