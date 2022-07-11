Google released the Chromecast with Google TV near the end of 2020, serving as a new competitor to the best streaming devices. Now it’s on sale for $40, a savings of $10 from the original price.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a streaming device running the Google TV operating system, which is a customized version of Android TV. That gives you access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock, as well as many other Android-based applications on the Google Play Store. It also has integrated Google Assistant, and you can ‘cast’ video and audio to the player from many mobile apps, just like the regular Chromecast.

Chromecast with Google TV This feature-packed player is a great option for streaming media, controlling your smart home devices with Google Assistant, and even playing basic games.

This is a common discount for the Chromecast with Google TV, going back as far as 2021. Still, the player started at a great price, so any discount takes it to the next level. The only catch is that the Chromecast is limited to just 8 GB of internal storage, some of which is used up by the system. If you use many different streaming services (or apps), and don’t want to uninstall anything, you might be better served by a different streaming stick.