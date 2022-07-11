Let the Amazon Prime sales begin! Every day this week, we’re rounding up the absolute best of the best Amazon Prime deals and sharing them with you for your buying pleasure. We’re going to be covering a lot of gadgets, gear, and accessories this week, so sit tight and enjoy!

Save $200 on a 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14″

While they may no longer be the newest MacBooks on the market, the 2021 Apple MacBooks Pro 14″ are some of the best laptops of 2022, and you can get one today for $200 off. These models feature Apple Silicon M1 Pro chips, 16 GB of RAM, and your choice of either 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. Both Silver and Space Gray color options are on sale with the lower storage models going for $1,799 ($200 off) and the higher storage versions clocking in at $2,299 ($200 off).

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch The 2021 MacBooks Pro 14-Inch features M1 Pro chips, 16 GB of RAM, two storage options, and two color options.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card For $39.99 ($30 Off)

MicroSD card storage has gotten pretty cheap over the years, and with today’s offer, it’s even more feasible. At only $39.99 ($30 off), you can pick up a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card with 400 GB of storage, 120 MB/s transfer speeds, and an included adapter more maximum device versatility.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card This SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card includes 400 GB of storage and 120 MB/s transfer speeds.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD For $279.99 ($230 Off)

If a microSD card doesn’t quite do it for your storage needs, spring for this SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $279.99 ($230 off). This device features 2 TBs of NVMe solid state storage with read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. Its forged casing helps keep the SSD cool while also providing up to 2 meters of drop protection, plus IP55 water and dust resistance.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD includes 2 TB of storage, 2000 MB/s read/write speeds, and robust drop, water, and dust protection.

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker For $128 ($51.99 Off)

Every summer adventure should feature a soundtrack of your favorite tunes. Grab this portable Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker for $128 ($51.99 off) and enjoy powerful bass, 24-hour battery life, and multi-speaker support that allows you to pair two of these little fellas together for even more sound. The Sony SRS-XB33 also comes with an IP67 waterproof, rustproof, dustproof, and shockproof rating, making it a great partner for swimming, hiking, or just hanging out in the sun.

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker The Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker features powerful bass, 24-hour battery life, and an IP67 waterproof rating.

UPGROW USB-C Hub For $20.25 ($16.49 Off)

With modern laptops — like the brand new MacBooks Air — launching with a limited number of ports, an expansion hub is virtually a necessity. This UPGROW USB-C Hub for only $20.25 ($16.49 off) features 7 ports, including USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Power Delivery, and SD/TF card readers. Its slim and sleek design also makes it easy to carry around and use with your laptop, wherever your work or hobbies may take you.

UPGROW USB-C Hub The UPGROW USB-C Hub features 7 ports, including USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Power Delivery, and SD/TF card readers

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System For $149.99 ($40 Off)

Though we like to think of Wi-Fi as ubiquitous, it can sometimes have a difficult time reaching certain areas of your home. Banish dead zones for good with this TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 ($40 off). This bundle features three TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi pucks with a 5,500 square-foot radius, support for up to 100+ connected devices with adaptive signal routing for better stability, and powerful antivirus protection via an included lifetime subscription to TP-Link HomeCare­.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System The TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System features three pucks with a 5,500 sq. ft radius, 100+ device support, and antivirus protection.

Get the Best Prime Day Deals Sent to Your Inbox

Our Prime Day coverage is just getting started. All week long, we’re sharing the hottest deals available, and you can have them sent directly to your inbox. Simply subscribe to the How-to Geek Newsletter to also receive HTG Deals, or add our deals newsletter by clicking the “change your preferences” link at the bottom of the latest How-To Geek Newsletter email.