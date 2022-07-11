How-To Geek Deals featuring Apple, SanDisk, Sony, UPGROW, TP-Link
Let the Amazon Prime sales begin! Every day this week, we’re rounding up the absolute best of the best Amazon Prime deals and sharing them with you for your buying pleasure. We’re going to be covering a lot of gadgets, gear, and accessories this week, so sit tight and enjoy!

Save $200 on a 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14″

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Product Image
Apple

While they may no longer be the newest MacBooks on the market, the 2021 Apple MacBooks Pro 14″ are some of the best laptops of 2022, and you can get one today for $200 off. These models feature Apple Silicon M1 Pro chips, 16 GB of RAM, and your choice of either 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. Both Silver and Space Gray color options are on sale with the lower storage models going for $1,799 ($200 off) and the higher storage versions clocking in at $2,299 ($200 off).

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch

The 2021 MacBooks Pro 14-Inch features M1 Pro chips, 16 GB of RAM, two storage options, and two color options.

Amazon

$1799.00
$1999.00 Save 10%

Best Buy

$1799.00
$1999.00 Save 10%

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card For $39.99 ($30 Off)

Pulling inserting SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card into a smartphone
SanDisk

MicroSD card storage has gotten pretty cheap over the years, and with today’s offer, it’s even more feasible. At only $39.99 ($30 off), you can pick up a SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card with 400 GB of storage, 120 MB/s transfer speeds, and an included adapter more maximum device versatility.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card

This SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card includes 400 GB of storage and 120 MB/s transfer speeds.

Amazon

$39.99
$69.99 Save 43%

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD For $279.99 ($230 Off)

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD laying on a desk beside a camera and laptop
SanDisk

If a microSD card doesn’t quite do it for your storage needs, spring for this SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $279.99 ($230 off). This device features 2 TBs of NVMe solid state storage with read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. Its forged casing helps keep the SSD cool while also providing up to 2 meters of drop protection, plus IP55 water and dust resistance.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD includes 2 TB of storage, 2000 MB/s read/write speeds, and robust drop, water, and dust protection.

Amazon

$279.99
$509.99 Save 45%

Best Buy

$299.99
$469.99 Save 36%

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker For $128 ($51.99 Off)

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker sitting on a sandy beach
Sony

Every summer adventure should feature a soundtrack of your favorite tunes. Grab this portable Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker for $128 ($51.99 off) and enjoy powerful bass, 24-hour battery life, and multi-speaker support that allows you to pair two of these little fellas together for even more sound. The Sony SRS-XB33 also comes with an IP67 waterproof, rustproof, dustproof, and shockproof rating, making it a great partner for swimming, hiking, or just hanging out in the sun.

Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker

The Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker features powerful bass, 24-hour battery life, and an IP67 waterproof rating.

Amazon


 

Best Buy

$129.99
$179.99 Save 28%

UPGROW USB-C Hub For $20.25 ($16.49 Off)

UPGROW USB-C Hub with an array of cables and SD/TF cards sitting around it
UPGROW

With modern laptops — like the brand new MacBooks Air — launching with a limited number of ports, an expansion hub is virtually a necessity. This UPGROW USB-C Hub for only $20.25 ($16.49 off) features 7 ports, including USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Power Delivery, and SD/TF card readers. Its slim and sleek design also makes it easy to carry around and use with your laptop, wherever your work or hobbies may take you.

UPGROW USB-C Hub

The UPGROW USB-C Hub features 7 ports, including USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, Power Delivery, and SD/TF card readers

Amazon

$20.25
$36.74 Save 45%

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System For $149.99 ($40 Off)

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi Puck sitting on a desk beside two stacked books
TP-Link

Though we like to think of Wi-Fi as ubiquitous, it can sometimes have a difficult time reaching certain areas of your home. Banish dead zones for good with this TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 ($40 off). This bundle features three TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi pucks with a 5,500 square-foot radius, support for up to 100+ connected devices with adaptive signal routing for better stability, and powerful antivirus protection via an included lifetime subscription to TP-Link HomeCare­.

TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System

The TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System features three pucks with a 5,500 sq. ft radius, 100+ device support, and antivirus protection.

Amazon

$149.99
$189.99 Save 21%

