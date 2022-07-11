The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the best Android phones available right now, thanks to their custom chipsets and affordable prices. Now the phones are even cheaper for a limited time.

The Pixel 6 is now on sale for $499.00, a discount of $100 from the usual price. That’s a fantastic price for a flagship Android phone with a 6.4-inch OLED screen, IP68 water/dust protection, and 128 GB of internal storage — our friends at Review Geek gave it a 9/10 in their review. The phone’s price already undercut most of the competition, which is part of the reason it was praised at launch, and now it’s even better.

Google Pixel 6 Google's Pixel 6 was already a great deal at its original $599 price, and now with this $100 discount, it's unbeatable in the United States (unless you really want an iPhone). Link Icon Review Geek's Review Score: 9/10

The more premium Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for $699.00, a savings of $200 from the original price. That’s double the discount we saw last month (and a few other times in the past). Compared to the regular Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7-inch display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate, more RAM (12 GB vs 8 GB), and an extra 48 MP telephoto camera. Review Geek gave the phone an 8/10.

The Pixel 6 series has been subject to more than a few software issues, but Google is committed to updating and improving the phones. Both devices will receive major Android updates until October 2024 at the earliest, and security patches will keep coming until October 2026.