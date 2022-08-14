When you create a form for job applicants, contest participants, or team members, you can let respondents upload files or photos in Google Forms. You simply need to create a file upload “question.” We’ll show you how to do that.

Add the File Upload Question in Google Forms

Visit Google Forms, sign in, and open the form you want to use or create a new one. Use the floating toolbar on the right side to add a question with the plus sign.

Choose “File Upload” in the question type drop-down box on the top right of the question block.

You’ll see a message letting you know that the files will be uploaded to your Google Drive and respondents will be required to sign in with their Google account. Click “Continue” to add the question.

Add the question in the Question field and optionally attach an image to your question if you like.

Set the Limits for Uploaded Files

You probably don’t want respondents uploading just anything. To that end, you have three options to set up your file upload question only to accept files that you want.

File Type

Enable the toggle if you only want respondents to upload specific file types. Then, check one or more boxes for the type including document, PDF, video, image, or another option.

Maximum Number of Files

In some cases, you may want to allow respondents to upload more than one file. For example, if you have a photo contest for participants to submit more than one image, you can set that here.

Maximum File Size

Because the uploaded files are sent to your Google Drive, you may want to limit the file size. You can select from 1 MB up to 10 GB. You can see the form file size limit below the setting. Select “Change” if you want to increase this limit.

You can then make the question required by enabling that toggle on the bottom right of the question box if you like.

Your question is then ready to go!

How to View the Attached Files

Once you publish or share your form and start receiving responses, you can check out the files uploaded in Google Drive one of these ways.

Go to the Responses tab for your form to view individual files for the question.

Go to the question on your form or on the Responses tab and choose “View Folder.” You’ll be directed right to the folder in your Google Drive to see all files.

Visit Google Drive and browse for the folder. Its name includes the form title with a subfolder for the question title.

When you get to the subfolder containing the uploaded files, each file name corresponds to the respondent’s Google account name. As mentioned above, respondents are required to sign in with their Google account to upload the file.

Whether you want to receive resumes, photos or videos, team updates, or timesheets, the file upload question in Google Forms is a convenient way to do it.

Whether you want to receive resumes, photos or videos, team updates, or timesheets, the file upload question in Google Forms is a convenient way to do it.