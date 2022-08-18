Which Switch Accessories Are Worth It in 2022?

Nintendo provides the bare essentials to get you started gaming on the Switch. This includes one pair of Joy-Con controllers, a dock for playing on the TV, and a charging cable. But for comfort, convenience, and even an edge in some games, you will want to invest in some additional accessories.

A full-sized controller is one investment you’ll want to make if you play in TV mode. Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers tread the line between portability and functionality, but they’re not the most comfortable way of playing over long sessions and they’ve been plagued with stick drift problems since the console hit the market.

If you’ve sprung for a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll also get access to older games from the NES and SNES era, plus Genesis and N64 titles if you opt for the more expensive tier. You can play these titles with Joy-Con, but if you want to relive them as they were intended you might want to invest in more period-appropriate hardware.

In addition, one of the best things about the Switch is its portability, and many are drawn to the console to use it while traveling. Some accessories can make the time you spend on the move more comfortable, both in terms of feel and reducing the number of things you have to carry.

Protecting your Switch on the move and running out of power are two hurdles most owners will want to overcome, and if you want to make sure you can load up on games before a long trip then you’ll want more than the paltry 32GB of internal storage (or 64GB on the OLED model).

Even if you’re relatively happy with your Switch, a few of these accessories will make your overall experience even better, all for the price of a new cartridge or two. If you’re on a tight budget, saving some money on Switch titles to spend on hardware might sweeten the deal.

Pros ✓ The most comfortable way to play Switch games

The most comfortable way to play Switch games ✓ USB-C charging and huge battery life

USB-C charging and huge battery life ✓ Includes HD rumble, gyro for motion controls, and Amiibo functionality Cons ✗ No infrared scanner

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller isn’t just the most comfortable way to play Switch titles, it might just be the most comfortable controller on the entire market. It’s essential if you want to play first-person shooters and other fast-paced games on your Switch in TV mode, and it makes long play sessions much more comfortable if you have larger hands.

The controller has two full-sized analog sticks that allow for more considered movement, whether that’s your on-screen character or a crosshair. This makes aiming a weapon or traversing tricky platforming sections easier and more comfortable, and the full-sized face buttons have more travel and a better overall feel than those on the Joy-Con.

The Pro Controller includes gyro functionality for motion aiming, better HD rumble, and built-in Amiibo functionality just like the Joy-Con. The ZL and ZR triggers aren’t analog, and there’s no infrared scanner, but you won’t care when you feel the controller in your hand. It charges over USB-C and the battery lasts a whopping 40 hours.

Best Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Nintendo Switch Pro Controller A full-sized controller for playing Nintendo Switch games in comfort. Larger analog sticks, face buttons, and a proper D-pad put the Pro controller leaps ahead of the Joy-Con in just about every game.

Pros ✓ SNES-style controller with added grips for comfort

SNES-style controller with added grips for comfort ✓ Use it to play emulated titles or any other Switch game

Use it to play emulated titles or any other Switch game ✓ Has a proper directional pad in the "right" position

Has a proper directional pad in the "right" position ✓ Works with Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, and more Cons ✗ Added grips might draw the ire of purists

If retro games are more your style, give the 8BitDo Sn30 Pro+ a shot. The gamepad is modeled after the original SNES controller but includes two analog sticks along the bottom edge and hand grips for added comfort over long play sessions.

The main reason to choose the Sn30 Pro+ over the Pro Controller is the inclusion of a proper directional pad, which is absent from official Joy-Con controllers. While the D-pad on the Pro Controller is good, the placement makes it uncomfortable to use over long periods, so 8Bitdo’s controller is better in that respect.

The controller features SNES-style Start and Select buttons, and the directional pad is in the same position you’d find on an authentic SNES controller. There are also two full-sized analog sticks with adjustable sensitivity in the “DualShock” position, just like a modern PlayStation controller. It combines functionality and form to make for a great controller to play any retro game on.

If the Sn30 Pro+ isn’t quite what you’re looking for, 8BitDo probably has an alternative you’d like instead. Check out the grip-less SNES-style Sn30 Pro, Genesis-style M30, NES-style N30, or the compact Joy-Con alternative Lite 2.

Be aware that if you opt for Genesis or NES variants that lack analog sticks, triggers, and bumper buttons you won’t be able to use them in standard Switch games.

Regardless of which controller style you opt for, all of them work with other platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, and Raspberry Pi emulator projects and charge using USB-C just like your Switch and standard Pro Controller.

Best Retro Nintendo Switch Controller 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ The SN30+ Pro controller is an absolute must-buy for retro fans, being an affordable, nostalgia driven controller.

Best Nintendo Switch Controller Accessory: Fixture S1

Pros ✓ Play your Switch in portable mode using the Nintendo Switch Controller

Play your Switch in portable mode using the Nintendo Switch Controller ✓ Reposition the Switch to get comfortable

Reposition the Switch to get comfortable ✓ Much better than Joy-Con adapters for long play sessions Cons ✗ Can feel a little unwieldy, like other controller mounts

Can feel a little unwieldy, like other controller mounts ✗ Might be a pain to attach and detach for travel

The Fixture S1 makes it possible to clip your original Nintendo Switch (though not the Switch Lite or OLED) to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and enjoy a comfortable Switch gaming experience wherever you are.

You can then position the mount so it’s most comfortable for you, while still having access to the charging and headphone ports. If you do a lot of portable gaming, you may have used similar clips to secure your smartphone onto an Xbox or PlayStation controller for a more comfortable mobile gaming experience. The Fixture S1 is the same concept, just with the Switch console instead of a smartphone.

The Fixture S1 is a solid bit of kit that will hold your console securely in place while you play, using the rails on either side of the Switch unit just like the Joy-Con. Of course, like all of these mounts, the But, due to the weight of the mount, Fixture S1 can feel a bit heavy and unwieldy. If you have no problem with smartphone controller mounts, you will be fine with this one.

Basically, this mount is perfect if you find the Joy-Con controllers uncomfortable for long periods of play, or if you prefer the feel of the Pro Controller and want to get more use out of it. The Fixture S1 can also be collapsed to sit directly over the Pro Controller when not in use, so you don’t necessarily have to remove it whenever you’re done gaming.

Best Controller Accessory Fixture S1 Play your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode with the Pro controller easily thanks to the Fixture S1.

Pros ✓ A tiny Switch dock that fits in your pocket

A tiny Switch dock that fits in your pocket ✓ Includes a USB-C cable for docking

Includes a USB-C cable for docking ✓ Means you can leave your full-size Nintendo dock at home Cons ✗ Nowhere to rest your Switch while in use

Nowhere to rest your Switch while in use ✗ Requires the power outlet to be close enough to your display

If you travel with your Switch a lot and want the ability to play in TV mode at your destination, it might be worth investing in a portable dock like the GENKI Global Covert Dock from Human Things. This dock is roughly the same size as Nintendo’s official power adapter, and all you need to buy to go with it is an HDMI cable.

To use the Covert Dock, you plug the dock into the wall and then connect your Switch using the supplied USB-C cable. From there connect it to the TV or monitor you want to use, and you’re ready to play in TV mode without the bulkiness of the official dock. The Covert Dock even has a spare USB-A port—just like Nintendo’s official dock—so you can connect compatible accessories or charge your Pro Controller while you play.

Unlike the official dock, there’s nowhere to rest your Switch while you play. You’ll need to leave your Switch in a position that allows it to get plenty of airflow since TV mode always uses more power, which causes the console to get hot.

Best Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Human Things GENKI Global Covert Dock for Nintendo Switch - Ultra Portable Dock and USB-C 3.1 Cable for TV Docking & Charging, Additional 3 Regional Adapters Included The Human Things GENKI Global Covert Dock is about the size of a wall charger and comes with the USB-C cable required to dock your Switch plus travel adapters for charging all over the world (just remember to bring a spare HDMI cable).

Pros ✓ Play and charge your Switch at the same time

Play and charge your Switch at the same time ✓ Holds 2.5 charges in a full battery (20100 mAh model)

Holds 2.5 charges in a full battery (20100 mAh model) ✓ Supports fast charging Cons ✗ Cheaper power banks that lack the official seal of approval exist

Cheaper power banks that lack the official seal of approval exist ✗ It's like hauling two Switch consoles around with you

Most USB power banks will charge your Switch, but finding one that can charge your Switch while you play is a bit more difficult. That’s where the Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition comes in. This officially licensed charger comes in two sizes (13400 mAh and 20100 mAh featured here) that let you play and charge simultaneously.

You can fully charge your Switch console in as little as 3.5 hours, with around 2.5 whole charges provided from a full battery. You could opt for a larger battery to get more playtime, but at around the same size as the Switch console, this power bank strikes a good balance between form and function.

You can charge the power bank to full in around 3 hours when connected to a fast charge outlet, and use the USB output on the battery to charge other devices like smartphones and tablets.

Pros ✓ Probably more storage than you'll ever need

Probably more storage than you'll ever need ✓ You're not paying for speeds you can't use Cons ✗ Cheaper 256GB or 128GB models may better suit casual Switch owners

The SanDisk Ultra 512GB UHS-I microSDXC is the best bang-for-your-buck memory card for the Switch. Despite faster memory cards esiting, the Switch has a maximum read speed of 95MB/sec as quoted by Nintendo. That means spending more on an expensive SD card won’t improve performance, regardless of whether you have an original, Lite, or OLED console.

These consoles don’t even have the additional row of contacts necessary to use the higher read and write speeds made possible by UHS-II and UHS-III memory cards, so spend your money on games instead. With the 512GB of additional space, you’ll have plenty of room to stock up!

If you don’t download a lot of Switch titles, you might want to opt for a lower-capacity card to save some money. The 256GB and 128GB variants are cheaper than most new indie games and will take years to fill up. Just remember that if you decide to upgrade at a later date you’ll have to transfer the contents or download all stored titles again, which could be inconvenient.

Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card SanDisk 512GB Ultra MicroSD With maximum read speeds of 100MB/sec, this SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card meets Nintendo's specification for ideal Switch read speeds.

Pros ✓ Cheap and cheerful tough case for all Switch models

Cheap and cheerful tough case for all Switch models ✓ Doubles up as a stand with room for 8 game cards

Doubles up as a stand with room for 8 game cards ✓ Bares Nintendo's official seal of approval Cons ✗ Tougher, premium cases exist

Tougher, premium cases exist ✗ Some Amazon reviews complain of a strong plastic smell

If you want to keep your Switch in good condition while traveling, a case is essential. We don’t think you need to spend much money on a case, which is why the Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case gets our pick. It’s tough, fits all models of Nintendo Switch, and comes in at less than $20.

The sturdy fabric outer should protect your Switch from bumps and drops, with a carry handle and soft inner lining to prevent the screen from getting scuffed in transit. There’s room for the Switch and up to 8 games inside, so you’ll need to carry your power adapter, controllers, and dock separately if you’re taking it with you.

The Game Traveler case will protect your Switch against most drops and stop your console from getting scratched up in a bag, but there’s a limit to the protection it provides. It’s a light case at a low price point, but tougher cases exist (particularly if you’re worried about crushing damage). A few Amazon reviewers have noted a strong plastic smell coming from the case, with many noting that this dissipates over time.

If you want something a little more expansive (and willing to pay more), give the Zadii Hard Carrying Case a look instead.