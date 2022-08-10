9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Keeping your devices charged while on vacation can be a pain because it means packing enough cables and power adaptors for everything. Thankfully, the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger provides enough power to leave your other charging bricks at home.

Here's What We Like Plenty of ports

Compact design

Enough to power (almost) all your devices And What We Don't Confusing power output

4-in-1 Power Adapter

Dimensions: 2.72 x 2.72 x 1.3in (69 x 69 x 33mm)

2.72 x 2.72 x 1.3in (69 x 69 x 33mm) Weight: 0.52lbs (235g)

0.52lbs (235g) Port selection: USB-C x 3 (PD3.0 /QC4+), USB-A x 1 (QC3.0)

Taking the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger out of its packaging, you’ll find that it’s bigger than the power adapter that came with your phone, but it’s likely smaller than your laptop’s charger. Its modest size is thanks to its use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology.

Looking around the glossy and stylish charging brick, you’ll find three USB-C ports and one USB-A port on one side, and a Type-A-compatible plug (no ground) that retracts into the brick on the other. All four of these ports can be used at once, but we’ll discuss that in more detail below.

Due to its size of being almost 3in wide and 3in tall, you’ll have to be strategic when it comes to where you plug in the Nexode 100W. Plug it into the top socket of a wall outlet and it’ll block the second spot. The same goes with power strips. You’ll need to look at other chargers if you need something more discrete.

Outputs Can Be Confusing

As outlined above, the Nexode 100W features three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. The top two USB-C ports are primarily for larger items like laptops. The bottom two are for smartphones, accessories, and peripherals.

The diagram above explains every possible port combination and how plugging in one or more cable will adjust the power adapter’s output. As it would be difficult to remember exactly how much power each USB port will provide without referencing the guide, knowing if your device is getting enough electricity can be difficult and confusing. I found myself only using one or two ports when I was actively charging my laptop and then using all four ports at night when things were passively recharging.

My main complaint with the Nexode 100W’s smart switching and power-sharing is that the charger would change a port’s output simply by having a cable plugged into a different port. It doesn’t matter if that cable is actually charging another device or not. The moment UGREEN detects something being plugged in, it automatically changes each port’s output.

Should You Buy the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger?

If you’re traveling with at least four electronics, including a laptop, I recommend picking up the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger. It provides enough power to quickly top off all of your devices without the need to pack a bag full of power adaptors.

The only reason why you should look for a different charger is if you aren’t carrying around a laptop. Phones, tablets, headphones, and other accessories don’t need (or support) such high outputs, so the 100W power adapter might be a bit overkill.

Instead, save yourself a couple of bucks and grab something like the Anker 60W USB-C Charger or UGREEN’s Nexode 65W power adaptor. Both offer fewer ports to choose from, but they offer a smaller footprint and won’t weigh down your bag as much.

But as long as you have enough devices to charge and don’t mind the size of the brick, you can’t go wrong buying the Nexode 100W.