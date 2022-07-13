The Galaxy Tab A8 is one of Samsung’s mid-range tablets, serving as a cheaper alternative to the iPad or Galaxy Tab S series. Now you can pick one up for just $159.99 in a Prime Day sale, making it a great alternative to Amazon’s own Fire tablets.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is roughly the same size as the regular iPad and iPad Air — the regular iPad is 10.2 inches diagonally, but the Galaxy Tab has a wider aspect ratio that works better for watching video and a resolution of 1200 x 1920. It also has a USB Type-C port for charging, which isn’t on Apple’s cheapest iPads (or many budget tablets), as well as a headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 This budget tablet is more expensive than Amazon's Fire tablets, but at the sale price of $160, it's a heck of a deal for something with the Google Play Store and other Google services. You need an Amazon Prime account to get the sale price.

The internal specifications aren’t anything to write home about: it has a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, paired with just 2 GB RAM. However, it doesn’t get much better than that for $160, unless you compare it to a used iPad. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 has more RAM, but doesn’t officially support all the usual Google apps and services that you can easily run on the Tab A8.