Televisions are always a hot-ticket item during major sale events, and Prime Day is no different. Amazon has discounted prices on its Omni Series of 4K smart TVs, dropping them as low as $230.

The Omni Series is a collection of smart TVs with Amazon’s Fire TV OS — meaning you get the same software experience as Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks and boxes, but fully integrated into the TV. That gives you access to the Alexa voice assistant and just about every streaming service, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others.

The 43-inch model is on sale for $239.99, and the 50-inch TV is $279.99 — both $60 below the usual prices. They are identical except for the size difference, as both have 4K screens, HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus support, the Alexa voice assistant, and other typical smart TV features. For connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports, an additional HDMI 2.1 connector with eARC, Ethernet, USB, and cable/antenna hookup. Sadly, you do need an Amazon Prime subscription to get the discount.

These TVs are missing some of the fancier features you might find on premium competitors, like higher refresh rates and accurate color calibration, but they’re firmly in the “good enough” category. Fire TV OS is also based on Android, so sideloading applications and games not officially available from the Amazon Appstore is fairly easy.