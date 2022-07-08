The iOS 16 update for iPhones is rapidly approaching, as we’re now on the third public beta. It turns out the latest beta includes a hidden surprise: a wallpaper used for promoting the original iPhone in 2007.

Apple used a wallpaper image of two clownfish in green anemone in many promotional materials for the original iPhone, and it was the wallpaper when Steve Jobs first showed off the iPhone on stage at MacWorld 2007. Of course, the wallpaper was only on the lock screen — the iPhone didn’t get home screen wallpapers for another few years. Even though the wallpaper was already iconic, it wasn’t actually included as an option on the iPhone.

Jack Roberts pointed out on Twitter that iOS 16 Beta 3, the latest testing release for this year’s iOS 16 update, adds the clownfish wallpaper to the ‘Collections’ section of the wallpaper picker. Apple also updated it to work with the customizable lock screen in iOS 16, as the anemone can cover parts of the clock for a more immersive look.

It’s great to see the clownfish finally arrive on the iPhone, 15 years later — I’m more partial to the starry default iOS 7 wallpaper, but fish are fun too. The same image was included on Mac OS X 10.5 ‘Leopard,’ so if you want to use it on other devices, you can download an archive of the desktop wallpaper.