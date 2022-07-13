If your Roku remote is getting flaky on you, it may be time to give it a fresh start with your Roku streaming device. We’ll show you how to reset the remote and re-pair it to hopefully fix any issues.

Roku remotes fall into two categories—those with removable batteries and those with integrated rechargeable batteries. We’ll cover how to reset both of these types.

Tip: Before you go through the reset process, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries or recharge the remote if you haven’t already. It may just have a dead battery.

First, unplug the power cable from your Roku TV, set-top box, or stick and wait 10 seconds before plugging it back in.

After the Roku has booted up and is on the home screen, restart the remote. You can do this by pulling out and reinserting the batteries. For rechargeable remotes, hold the small pairing button for 20 seconds and release it when the status light rapidly flashes green.

Next, hold the pairing button for 5 seconds until the status light flashes green. Wait for the Roku to establish a connection with the remote.

Now you can follow the steps on the TV to pair the remote!

It’s as simple as that! Roku devices typically do a good job of keeping their connections with their remotes, but resetting and re-pairing can sometimes be necessary—just like restarting a Roku can sometimes solve little problems.

