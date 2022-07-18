Want your Android phone to play your favorite song when you get a call? If so, set your song as the default ringtone for all callers or specific ones. We’ll show you how to do that on your phone.

Before you start, ensure your song is saved as an audio file on your phone‘s storage. You’ll pick this file when setting up the default ringtone on your device.

Note: The steps below will slightly vary depending on your phone model. However, you’ll get an idea as to what option to choose.

Use a Custom Song as the Default Ringtone for All Callers

To make your song play when you get a call from any caller (not specific ones), use your phone’s Settings app to configure that option.

Get started by launching Settings on your Android phone. In Settings, tap “Sounds & Vibration.”

On the “Sounds & Vibration” page, select “Phone Ringtone.”

On the “Phone Ringtone” page, from the “Ringtone” section, choose “Ringtone From Internal Storage.” This will let you pick your song from your storage.

You’ll see all audio files available on your phone. Here, tap the song you want to make your ringtone. Then press the Back button.

And you’re all set.

From now on, your phone will play your selected song when you get a call from any caller. Enjoy!

Make a Custom Song the Default Ringtone for Specific Contacts

To make your phone play your song only when you get a call from specific contacts, use your phone’s Contacts app to configure that option.

Start by launching Contacts on your Android phone. Then, find and tap the contact for which you want to set a custom ringtone.

On the contact page, in the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

In the three-dot menu, select “Set Ringtone.”

Scroll the “Ringtones” menu to the bottom. There, tap “Add Ringtone.”

You’ll see your phone’s file manager. Here, choose the song you want to use as the ringtone for your chosen contact.

Back on the “Ringtones” menu, tap your newly selected song and choose “OK.”

And that’s it. Your phone will now play your chosen song when you get a call from your chosen contact.

Want to find (or create) ringtones for your Android phone? If so, there are multiple ways to do that.

