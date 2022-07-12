Amazon Prime Day has begun, and there are hundreds of items on sale. We’ve found the tech deals from around the site so you don’t have to dig.

It’s time for Amazon Prime Day 2022! As it has been the last few years, Prime Day is actually two days, going from July 12 to the end of July 13. During this, there will be hundreds of deals, lightning sales, and more vying for your wallet.

It can be overwhelming! But, we’ve picked out some of the best tech deals for you this Prime Day. Keep reading on to see some of the best deals for smart home products, digital storage, TVs and streaming, and plenty more!

Note: While we’ll be checking and updating this list all throughout July 12 and 13, some deals may sell out or expire before Prime Day ends. We’ll be removing those expired deals as we see them and adding new ones, so keep checking back throughout the event for the most up-to-date sales!

Best Amazon Product Deals

When it comes to Prime Day, you know that Amazon will put many of its brand-name products on deep discounts. Here are the standouts:

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV Looking for an affordable smart TV? You can pick up Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV at a great discount.

Best TV and Streaming Deals

Looking for a new television for your home, or maybe just a new streaming device for your current TV? Pick up one of these:

Sony A80J 55-inch TV Save $300 on our favorite TV for movie watchers!

Best Audio Deals

Who doesn’t love a good discount on some quality audio equipment? It’s the perfect time to pick up some great new headphones or speakers at a discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their lowest price yet this Prime Day! At $228, these premium headphones are worth every penny.

Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals

Looking for some PC components, accessories, or something to boost your Wi-Fi network? Here are some of the best options on sale:

Apple MacBook Pro (2021) Save $200 on the fantastic 2021 model of the Apple AirBook Pro during Prime Day!

Best Storage Deals

Digital storage often goes on a deep discount during Prime Day, and this year is no exception!

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC SanDisk is a well-respected brand in storage, and a 400GB microSD for just $39.99 is a steal.

Best Smart Home Deals

Setting up a smart home can be expensive, but thankfully with sales events like Prime Day, you can get started without spending an arm and a leg.

Roborock S7 Roborock is one of our favorite robot vacuum brands, and the Roborock S7 is $220 off for Prime Day.

More Amazon Prime Day Deals

Looking for something a little different? Here are more great deals: