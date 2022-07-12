Amazon Prime Day has begun, and there are hundreds of items on sale. We’ve found the tech deals from around the site so you don’t have to dig.
Best Amazon Product Deals
Best TV and Streaming Deals
Best Audio Deals
Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals
Best Storage Deals
Best Smart Home Deals
More Amazon Prime Day Deals
It’s time for Amazon Prime Day 2022! As it has been the last few years, Prime Day is actually two days, going from July 12 to the end of July 13. During this, there will be hundreds of deals, lightning sales, and more vying for your wallet.
It can be overwhelming! But, we’ve picked out some of the best tech deals for you this Prime Day. Keep reading on to see some of the best deals for smart home products, digital storage, TVs and streaming, and plenty more!
Want an even more curated list of deals? Keep an eye on our news feed for our favorite sales, and subscribe to the How-To Geek Deals Newsletter for deals delivered directly to your inbox year-round.
Note: While we’ll be checking and updating this list all throughout July 12 and 13, some deals may sell out or expire before Prime Day ends. We’ll be removing those expired deals as we see them and adding new ones, so keep checking back throughout the event for the most up-to-date sales!
When it comes to Prime Day, you know that Amazon will put many of its brand-name products on deep discounts. Here are the standouts:
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Singled Light Bulb Bundle for $19.99 ($44.99 off)
- Amazon Kindle for $44.99 ($45 off)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle for $221.97 ($128 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $39.99 ($55 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 ($23 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 ($60 off)
- Amazon Luna Controller for $39.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $41.99 ($18 off)
- Amazon 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV for $259.99 ($210 off)
- Amazon 43-inch Omni Series Fire TV for $239.99 ($170 off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet for $49.99 ($50 off)
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV
Looking for an affordable smart TV? You can pick up Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV at a great discount.
Best TV and Streaming Deals
Looking for a new television for your home, or maybe just a new streaming device for your current TV? Pick up one of these:
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 TV for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Insignia 42-inch Class F20 TV for $169.99 ($100 off)
- Sony A80J 55-Inch TV for $998 ($300 off)
- Sony A80J 65-Inch TV for $2,199.28 ($300.71 off)
- Amazon 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV for $259.99 ($210 off)
- Amazon 43-inch Omni Series Fire TV for $239.99 ($170 off)
- Roku Express for $17.99 ($12 off)
- Roku Express 4K+ for $24.99 ($15 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99 ($20 off)
- Roku Ultra for $79.99 ($20 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 ($23 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 ($60 off)
Sony A80J 55-inch TV
Save $300 on our favorite TV for movie watchers!
Best Audio Deals
Who doesn’t love a good discount on some quality audio equipment? It’s the perfect time to pick up some great new headphones or speakers at a discount.
- Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker for $48 ($11.99 off)
- Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Speaker for $88 ($21.99 off)
- Sony SRS-XB33 Bluetooth Speaker for $128 ($51.99 off)
- Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth Speaker for $148 ($160 off)
- Sony SRS-XP500 Bluetooth Speaker for $299 ($100 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 ($79.01 off)
- Apple AirPods Max for $449 ($100 off)
- Sony WH-XB910N Headphones for $124 ($125.99 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $228 ($120 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds for $198 ($80 off)
- Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for $58 ($40 off)
- Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for $159.95 ($40 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $179 ($100 off)
- Sony HT-G700 Soundbar for $398 ($201.99 off)
- Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar for $1,198 ($201.99 off)
- JBL FLIP 5 for $44.95 ($30 off)
- JBL Xtreme 3 for $299.95 ($80 off)
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony's WH-1000XM4 are at their lowest price yet this Prime Day! At $228, these premium headphones are worth every penny.
Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals
Looking for some PC components, accessories, or something to boost your Wi-Fi network? Here are some of the best options on sale:
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) for $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- PNY XLR8 CS3140 1TB Internal SSD for $124.99 ($110 off)
- PNY XLR8 CS3140 4TB Internal SSD for $634.99 ($265 off)
- UPGROW USB C Hub for $20.25 ($16.49 off)
- TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System for $149.99 ($40 off)
- Gryphon AX Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $209.25 ($69.75 off)
- Keychron K10 Full Size Mechanical Keyboard for $83.99 ($21 off)
- Keychron K2 75% Mechanical Keyboard for $71.99 ($18 off)
- Keychron C2 Full Size Mechanical Keyboard for $47.99 ($12 off)
- Keychron C1 Mac Layout Mechanical Keyboard for $47.99 ($12 off)
Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
Save $200 on the fantastic 2021 model of the Apple AirBook Pro during Prime Day!
Best Storage Deals
Digital storage often goes on a deep discount during Prime Day, and this year is no exception!
- SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card (400GB) For $39.99 ($30 off)
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $254.99 ($255 off)
- PNY 256GB Turbo Attache 3 Flash Drive for $20.99 ($14 off)
- PNY 256GB Turbo Attache 4 Flash Drive for $21.99 ($38 off)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $59.99 ($30 off)
- PNY 256GB PRO Elite microSDXC for $29.99 ($20 off)
SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk is a well-respected brand in storage, and a 400GB microSD for just $39.99 is a steal.
Best Smart Home Deals
Setting up a smart home can be expensive, but thankfully with sales events like Prime Day, you can get started without spending an arm and a leg.
- Rachio 3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler for $182.74 ($97.25 off)
- Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler for $148.88 ($85.51 off)
- Coway Airmega 400S for $501.69 ($69.92 off)
- Levoit Core 300 for $84.98 ($15.01 off)
- Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum for $349.99 ($100 off)
- Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum for $429.99 ($220 off)
- Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum for $709.99 ($239.99 off)
- Roborock S5 Max for $349.99 ($200 off)
- eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro for $199.99 ($100 off)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $41.99 ($18 off)
- Google Nest Thermostat for $99.73 ($55.25 off)
- Govee Smart LED Strip Lights (50 feet) for $20.99 ($14 off)
- Govee Neon Rope Light (10 feet) for $46.99 ($33 off)
- Govee TV LED Backlights for $69.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids for $39.99 ($55 off)
Roborock S7
Roborock is one of our favorite robot vacuum brands, and the Roborock S7 is $220 off for Prime Day.
More Amazon Prime Day Deals
Looking for something a little different? Here are more great deals:
- Google Pixel 6 for $499 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro for $699 ($200 off)
- NIU KQi2 Pro Kick Scooter for $449.25 with coupon ($149.75 off)
- Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam for $118.46 ($51.49 off)
- Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux for $32.48 ($17.51 off)
- EZQuest UtimatePower Wall Charger for $63.99 ($36 off)
Google Pixel 6
Save $200 on the fantastic Google Pixel 6 Pro during Prime Week!
