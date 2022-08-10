Adobe PDF logo on a gradient background.

If you want to send a copy of your Microsoft Office file as a PDF, don’t waste time with an export process. You can email it directly as an attachment right from Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.

Until now, you probably took the time to save or convert the file to a PDF, opened your email program, wrote your message, and attached the converted file. But you don’t have to take a couple of these extra steps. You can send the file as a PDF right from the application.

Send an Office File as a PDF on Windows

When you send a file from Word, Excel, or PowerPoint as a PDF, you’ll see two slightly different windows depending on if you’ve saved your file to OneDrive or not.

RELATED: How to Save Microsoft PowerPoint Presentations as PDF Files

Start by selecting the Share button on the top right of the application window.

Share button in PowerPoint

If you’ve saved the file to OneDrive, you’ll see the window below. Select “Send a Copy” at the bottom of the window and pick “PDF” in the tiny pop-up box.

PDF in the Save a Copy pop-up box

If you’ve only saved your file locally, you’ll see the below window instead. Select “PDF” at the bottom below Attach a Copy Instead. You do not have to save the file to OneDrive first.

PDF in the Attach a Copy menu

With either option, you’ll then see the email compose window open with the PDF file already attached. By default, the file name becomes the subject line of your email, but you can change it if you like. You can then add the recipient, type the message, and send it on its way.

Outlook email with a PDF attached

Send an Office File as a PDF on Mac

Like on Windows, when you send an Office file as a PDF on Mac, you’ll see two slightly different options.

RELATED: How to Encrypt a PDF on a Mac

Select the Share button on the top right of the application window.

Share button in Excel

If you’ve saved the file to OneDrive, choose “Send a Copy” to display a pop-out menu. Click the drop-down menu next to Send As and pick “PDF.” Select “Email as Attachment.”

PDF in the Send as drop-down menu

If you’ve only saved your file locally, you’ll see a different pop-up window. Choose “Send a Copy” at the bottom of that window.

Send a Copy in the Share options

Click the drop-down menu next to Send As and pick “PDF.” Select “Email as Attachment.”

PDF in the Send as drop-down menu

The email compose window then opens with the PDF file attached. Unlike Windows, the file name is not the subject line by default. This field remains blank for you to fill in yourself. Complete your message and send it when you’re ready.

Apple Mail email with a PDF attached

Optionally, you can select the Share button for either of the above options to send the PDF using your Mac’s Share menu instead of email.

Mac Share menu options in Excel

When you want to send your Office file as a PDF, there’s no need for extra steps to make it happen. Send it directly from Word, Excel, or PowerPoint on Windows or on Mac.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse
With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage.
Read Full Bio »