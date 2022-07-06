Amazon Fire tablets are popular for streaming media and basic games, mostly because they’re incredibly cheap. Prime Day is officially a week away, but the sale event is already live for some Amazon products.

The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 aren’t on sale yet, but the cheapest Fire 7 is now available at a discount. You can now get the cheapest model, with 16 GB of internal storage and advertisements on the lock screen, for $29.99. That’s a $20 discount (40%) from the usual price, though there have been a few “Lightning Deals” that brought the cost down.

The Fire 7 is the lowest-end device in Amazon’s tablet product line, with a 7-inch screen, 2 GB of RAM, a MediaTek MT8168V/B chipset, and Fire OS 8 (based on Android 11). Even though it’s not the most powerful tablet around, it does have a few features that aren’t common on most tablets in this price range, like a USB Type-C connector and dual-band Wi-Fi. If you aren’t familiar with Amazon Fire tablets, check out our guide for which model is best for you.

The current sale is limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, and even though it’s supposed to last for the next four days, stock is already limited. The 16 GB Fire 7 with lockscreen advertisements is backordered (Amazon says it “usually ships within 2 to 3 weeks,” while pricier the 32 GB model with ads is completely sold out. However, the 16 GB and 32 GB models without ads are still available with fast shipping.

The Fire 7 isn’t the best tablet around, especially since it lacks the Google services you would normally find on most Android devices, but you can’t ask for a lot in a $30 tablet.