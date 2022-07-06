Amazon Prime already includes a lot of services, from free shipping on orders to the Prime Video streaming services, which also serves as justification for the ever-increasing price. Now another reward is available to Prime subscribers: free food deliveries.

Amazon announced today that Prime subscribers in the United States can now redeem a one-year subscription to Grubhub+, which normally costs $9.99 per month on its own. Grubhub is a popular food delivery service, and the Grubhub+ subscription removes delivery fees from certain restaurants — like how Amazon Prime replaces individual shipping fees with a single recurring subscription.

Surprisingly, the deal is available for people already paying for Grubhub+ members — promotional deals like these usually only apply to new customers. Cancelling Amazon Prime will immediately cancel the free Grubhub+, so keep that in mind if you’re only singing up to Prime long enough to get Prime Day deals.

There are a few catches, though. The subscription will auto-renew at the normal $9.99/month price after your free year is up, so you have to remember to cancel it (or set a reminder for one year in the future) if you don’t want to be charged later. Grubhub+ also isn’t available everywhere, because Grubhub doesn’t have drivers in many local areas. The company says deliveries are available in “more than 4,000 cities.” Free delivery is also only an option for orders that cost $12 or more.

The new addition comes only a week before the yearly Prime Day sale event is scheduled to kick off. Prime Day will be two days this year, July 12 and 13, and the company is offering $10 of store credit to some customers to encourage spending.