Apple revealed a few new products a month ago, including a redesigned MacBook Air with the new M2 chipset. You’ll be able to order one in just two days.

Apple confirmed today that the “MacBook Air with M2” will be available to order starting on Friday, July 8 at 5 AM Pacific Time. Orders will start arriving on July 15, but if other product releases are any indication, that shipping estimate could slip further into the future after a day or two of orders. Just as the company said during the initial reveal, the base model will cost $1,299, or $1,099 with an education discount.

The new MacBook Pro is a substantial redesign — unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 that was revealed at the same time. The screen is larger and brighter (25% brighter at maximum brightness than the previous Air), with the same large “notch” cutout at the top as the current 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. It still has two Thunderbolt/Type-C ports, but with the addition of the same MagSafe power connector as those MacBook Pro laptops. You can still charge over USB Type-C, too.

The main selling point is the new M2 chipset, which has an updated CPU and GPU paired with other improvements. M2 makes the new MacBook even more power-efficient and fast than the M1 MacBook Air. Apple says the new MacBook Air can apply filters and effects in Photoshop “up to 20% faster than before,” and play videos for up to 18 hours on a single charge — all without a single cooling fan.

Apple will sell the new MacBook Air starting July 8, but the company also plans to keep selling the current M1 MacBook Air as a budget alternative. While the new model starts at $1,299, the current Air only costs $999 (or $899 with an education discount).