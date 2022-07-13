If you have a keyboard for your Apple iPad or iPad Pro, you can get more out of the experience if you know a handful of the most useful keyboard shortcuts. Here are some of our favorites.

The Basics

Just like a Mac, the iPad includes a slate of basic keyboard shortcuts that work with every app. They help you navigate iPadOS, launch apps, and edit text. These are the shortcuts that you’ll probably use most often.

System Shortcuts

Command+H: Show home screen

Open app switcher Command+Space: Open Spotlight Search

Show Dock Shift+Command+3: Take a screenshot

Text Editing

Command+C: Copy

Cut Command+V: Paste

Undo Shift+Command+Z: Redo

Bold Command+I: Italicize

Underline Command+A: Select all

Jump to top of the page Command+Down Arrow: Jump to bottom of the page

App-Specific Shortcuts

On the iPad, each app includes its own custom set of keyboard shortcuts. Some of them are similar between apps, such as Command+F to find or Command+N to open a new document, but others are less obvious. Let’s take a look at some of the most useful ones.

Safari

Command+T: Open a new tab

Close the current tab Command+L: Open URL or search

Reload page Command+F: Find within current tab

Go Back Command+]: Go Forward

New Private tab Shift+Command+T: Reopen the last closed tab

Pages

Command+N: Create a new document

Open an existing document Command+W: Close the current document

Save the current document Command+P: Print the current document

Mail

Command+N: New email

New email in a new window Command+R: Reply to an email

Reply all to an email Shift+Command+F: Forward email

Notes

Command+N: New note

New note in a new window Command+D: Delete a note

Maps

Command+T: Show traffic

Undo the last map action Command+F: Search for a location

Files

Command+N: Create document

Create folder Command+Delete: Delete file

Find within Files app Command+D: Duplicate file

A Built-in Cheat Sheet

If the big list of shortcuts above seems overwhelming, don’t worry: You don’t need to memorize all of them. iPadOS includes a dynamic “cheat sheet” that lists the most important keyboard shortcuts in each app.

To see the list of available keyboard shortcuts in an app, press and hold the Command key on your physical iPad keyboard until the menu appears on your screen. This overlay menu will change depending on which app you are using, and you can even use it on the home screen. Good luck, and happy keyboarding!

Of course, you’ll need a keyboard to use these shortcuts, and the iPad doesn’t come with one. A keyboard case is one of our favorite iPad accessories. You can also use any Bluetooth keyboard you have laying around.