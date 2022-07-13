If you have a keyboard for your Apple iPad or iPad Pro, you can get more out of the experience if you know a handful of the most useful keyboard shortcuts. Here are some of our favorites.
The Basics
Just like a Mac, the iPad includes a slate of basic keyboard shortcuts that work with every app. They help you navigate iPadOS, launch apps, and edit text. These are the shortcuts that you’ll probably use most often.
System Shortcuts
- Command+H: Show home screen
- Command+Tab: Open app switcher
- Command+Space: Open Spotlight Search
- Option+Command+D: Show Dock
- Shift+Command+3: Take a screenshot
- Shift+Command+4: Take a screenshot and edit
Text Editing
- Command+C: Copy
- Command+X: Cut
- Command+V: Paste
- Command+Z: Undo
- Shift+Command+Z: Redo
- Command+B: Bold
- Command+I: Italicize
- Command+U: Underline
- Command+A: Select all
- Command+Up Arrow: Jump to top of the page
- Command+Down Arrow: Jump to bottom of the page
App-Specific Shortcuts
On the iPad, each app includes its own custom set of keyboard shortcuts. Some of them are similar between apps, such as Command+F to find or Command+N to open a new document, but others are less obvious. Let’s take a look at some of the most useful ones.
Safari
- Command+T: Open a new tab
- Command+W: Close the current tab
- Command+L: Open URL or search
- Command+R: Reload page
- Command+F: Find within current tab
- Command+[: Go Back
- Command+]: Go Forward
- Shift+Command+N: New Private tab
- Shift+Command+T: Reopen the last closed tab
- Shift+Command+Backslash (“\”): Show tab overview
Pages
- Command+N: Create a new document
- Command+O: Open an existing document
- Command+W: Close the current document
- Command+S: Save the current document
- Command+P: Print the current document
- Command+N: New email
- Command+Shift+N: New email in a new window
- Command+R: Reply to an email
- Shift+Command+R: Reply all to an email
- Shift+Command+F: Forward email
Notes
- Command+N: New note
- Shift+Command+N: New note in a new window
- Command+D: Delete a note
- Command+L: Lock current note
Maps
- Command+T: Show traffic
- Command+Z: Undo the last map action
- Command+F: Search for a location
- Command+D: Add current location to favorites
Files
- Command+N: Create document
- Shift+Command+N: Create folder
- Command+Delete: Delete file
- Command+F: Find within Files app
- Command+D: Duplicate file
A Built-in Cheat Sheet
If the big list of shortcuts above seems overwhelming, don’t worry: You don’t need to memorize all of them. iPadOS includes a dynamic “cheat sheet” that lists the most important keyboard shortcuts in each app.
To see the list of available keyboard shortcuts in an app, press and hold the Command key on your physical iPad keyboard until the menu appears on your screen. This overlay menu will change depending on which app you are using, and you can even use it on the home screen. Good luck, and happy keyboarding!
Of course, you’ll need a keyboard to use these shortcuts, and the iPad doesn’t come with one. A keyboard case is one of our favorite iPad accessories. You can also use any Bluetooth keyboard you have laying around.
