While you can create a questionnaire in Microsoft Forms, Word might be your application of choice. If you want to make a basic survey, Microsoft Word has the tools you need. Plus, you can use a template if you prefer.

We’ll show you a few templates you can download for a jumpstart on your survey as well as how to create your questionnaire from scratch. You can then print, send, or share your survey, like any other Word document.

Microsoft Survey Templates for Word

Because a survey is a fillable form and Microsoft offers its own Forms application, you won’t currently find many survey templates for Word direct from Microsoft. However, there is one you can check out in case it meets your needs.

RELATED: How to Create a Fillable Form With Microsoft Word

This restaurant survey is ideal if you own an eatery, but you can also tailor it to your own business by simply changing the text. It offers check box, rating, and open text questions and answers.

You can create this survey by opening Word, going to the Home section, and clicking “More Templates.” Type Survey into the search box and you should see this option.

Select the template for more details and click “Create” to use it.

Alternatively, you can download the template from Microsoft or open it in Word for the web and use it there.

Third-Party Survey Templates for Word

A good option for a Word survey is a third-party template. You can easily perform a web search, but here are a couple of options you might find useful for your situation.

This Social Media Survey template from Hloom offers many question-and-answer types. You’ll find short answer, long answer, yes or no, and checkmark questions. Once you download the survey, select “Duplicate” to make a copy. You can then edit the survey to fit your needs.

This Exit Interview Survey template from Examples.com offers simple check box answers as ratings from strongly disagree to strongly agree. There are several sections that you can use for your own business or service. Remove the checkmarks you see as examples, and you have a blank survey to customize.

Both Hloom and Examples.com provide over 20 free survey templates in many categories and industries. Choose from templates for employees, customer service, new products, client feedback, online shopping, product development, product satisfaction, health, training, and more.

Create Your Own Survey in Word

If you don’t find a template that you like or simply want to create a survey yourself, let’s walk through setting up a basic survey in Word.

Open Word and create a blank document. Then, add your survey title and a logo or other image if you like.

Add your questions and then use the Controls on the Developer tab to insert your answer types. Here are a few examples using our Product Survey.

RELATED: How to Add the Developer Tab to the Microsoft Office Ribbon

Add a Drop-Down List

We add the first question asking which product they purchased. We then select the Drop-Down List Content Control to allow the respondent to pick their product from a list.

Select the control and choose “Properties” in the Controls section.

Then, click “Add,” enter a list item, and select “OK.” Do this for each item in the list and select “OK” in the Properties window when you finish.

You can then click your drop-down box to see the list items.

Add a Written List

If you plan to print your survey instead, you can simply list your items for the respondent to circle. Type each item, select them all, and use the Bullets or Numbering option in the Paragraph section of the Home tab.

Add Check Boxes

Another common answer type for surveys is a check box. You can insert two or more check boxes for things like yes or no answers, multiple selections, or single answers.

After your question, select the Check Box Content Control in the Controls section of the ribbon on the Developer tab.

You can then select the check box, click “Properties,” and choose the checked and unchecked symbols you want to use.

Add a Rating Scale

One question and answer type you see often in a survey is a rating scale, or Likert scale. You can create this easily using a table in Word.

RELATED: How to Draw a Custom Table in Microsoft Word

Add the table by going to the Insert tab and using the Table drop-down box to choose the number of columns and rows.

In the first row, enter the answer options and in the first column, enter the questions.

You can then add check boxes, numbers, circles, or whatever you like for the respondent to choose their answers. Check boxes work well whether you distribute the survey digitally or physically, so that’s what we’ve inserted here.

Finally, you can format your table for a nicer appearance by centering the text and check boxes, adjusting the font size, or removing the table border.

Additional Survey Elements

You can use the other form Controls available in Word for additional question types if you like. You’ll see a Combo Box for a list of items with the option to enter another, the Date Picker for a date selection, and Rich Text and Plain Text controls for entering a name or comment.

Once you finish editing a template or creating your survey from scratch, you can print, send, or share the questionnaire with your respondents easily.

For more, learn how to make Word documents fillable but not editable or how to protect parts of your document from editing.