See someone using cool art or a funny meme as their profile picture on Discord? While there’s no official way to download someone’s profile picture to your device, there are workarounds. We’ll show you what those workarounds are.

Note: Discord makes downloading profile pictures difficult likely because of the risk of abuse, so use the methods below wisely. Impersonating another user, for example, can cause harm and will likely get you banned from the server.

Ways to Save a Discord Profile Picture

On desktop, you can download someone’s profile picture by visiting their profile page in one of your web browsers, accessing the page’s source code, and finding and using the direct profile picture link. This gives you a high-resolution version of a user’s profile photo.

If you’re on mobile, you can capture a screenshot of a user’s profile picture and save the picture to your phone’s gallery. This doesn’t give you a high-quality version of the picture, but this is the only method you have on your phone.

Save Someone’s Discord Profile Picture on Desktop

To begin the profile picture download process, launch Google Chrome on your computer and open Discord for the web. You can use any other web browser, like Firefox, but we’ll use Chrome in this guide.

Sign in to your Discord account on the site and access the user whose picture you want to download.

Right-click the user and choose “Profile.” This will open their profile page.

When you see the profile, press Ctrl+Shift+C on your keyboard. This opens Chrome’s inspect element tool, which will let you find the download link for your user’s profile picture.

Once you see the code inspector at the bottom or right side of your browser, click the user’s profile picture on your screen.

In the code inspector area, beside the following tags, click the right-arrow icon. This will expand these tags so you can find the picture’s download link.

<div

<svg

<foreignObject

<div

After expanding the last <div tag, you’ll see an <img tag. In this tag, hover your cursor over the hyperlink.

In the small image preview box that opens, next to “Current Source,” click the link.

Chrome will open a new tab with your selected user’s profile picture. This default preview has the picture’s low-resolution version. If you’d like to download a high-resolution version, then in the link in Chrome’s address bar, change 240 to 2048 or 1024 .

You’ll see the profile picture’s high-quality version. To save this to your computer, right-click the image and choose “Save Image As.”

Chrome will download and save the image file to your computer.

This will be a WEBP file, which won’t open in most image viewers. To turn it into a popular file format, like JPG, check out our guide on converting WEBP images to other formats.

And that’s how you grab someone’s profile picture and use it locally on your computer.

Grab Someone’s Discord Profile Picture on Mobile

On a mobile phone, take a screenshot of someone’s profile picture to save the picture to your gallery.

To do that, first, launch the Discord app on your phone. Then find and tap the user whose picture you wish to download. You’re now on the user’s profile page.

Now that you see the user’s profile picture, take a screenshot on your Android or iPhone.

On most Android phones, you can capture a screenshot by pressing Volume Down+Power. On a modern iPhone, use the Side+Volume Up keys to take a screenshot.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll find your screenshot in Android’s Gallery app and iPhone’s Photos app. Your screenshot contains other unwanted parts of the screen, but you can crop it on your iPhone or Android phone so it only has the profile picture area.

And that’s all there is to using workarounds to download a Discord user’s profile picture. Enjoy!

