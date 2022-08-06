If you don’t wish to use a particular email account with Microsoft Outlook, or you’d like to close your Outlook account completely, it’s easy to do that. We’ll show you how in this guide.

When you remove an email account, Outlook stops syncing new emails from that account. It also deletes your email account’s cached content, such as emails and attachments. However, note that your original emails with your email service are retained.

If you’d like to delete your Outlook account permanently, you can do so by closing your Microsoft account, as we’ll explain in this guide.

Remove an Email Account From the Outlook App

To get rid of an email account so you don’t see its emails, first, launch the Outlook app on your computer.

When Outlook opens, in the top-left corner, click “File.”

On the right pane, choose Account Settings > Account Settings.

An “Account Settings” window will launch. Here, click the “Email” tab and select the email account to remove. Then, in the menu bar above the selected email account, click “Remove.”

If you’re removing the only email account in Outlook, the app will ask you to create a new data file.

To do so, on the “Account Settings” window, access the “Data Files” tab. Then, click “Add” followed by “OK” to make a new Outlook data file.

Back on the “Email” tab, choose the email account to remove and select “Remove.”

You’ll see a warning message that says your email account’s offline cached content will be deleted. This only affects the local copy of your account data on your computer; your original data associated with your account is retained.

Continue by clicking “Yes.”

And you’re all set. Outlook has removed the selected email account and you won’t see its emails in the app anymore. Enjoy!

Permanently Close an Outlook (Microsoft) Account

If you’d like to permanently delete your Outlook account, you’ll have to close your Microsoft account. Doing so will remove all the data associated with your account, including emails, purchases, and other items.

To proceed with that, head to our dedicated guide on how to delete a Microsoft account. There, follow the steps to put an end to your account. Once you’ve done that, your account will be closed and you won’t be able to access it anymore.

And that’s how you declutter your Outlook app as well as say goodbye to your Outlook account forever!

