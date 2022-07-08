As we wait on the cusp of what’s bound to be an eventful Prime Day sales extravaganza, our friends at Roborock have unleashed an early torrent of discounts for your buying pleasure. Valid through July 16, you can save up to 44% on some of the hottest robot vacuums on the planet, but each sale happens during specific days, so be watchful as you seek out your savings.

Roborock Prime Day Deals Showcase

The S7 series encapsulates some of the most advanced robot vacuums Roborock’s ever designed, and you can own one for way under the retail price. Get the S7 with a reengineered rubber brush and retractable vibrating mop head for an all-time-low price of $429.99 ($220 off), or go for the S7+ with the same features and an Auto-Empty Dock for $709.99 ($239.99 off).

If a good combination of power and efficiency are more your speed, spring for the tried-and-true workhorse of the bunch, the S5 Max for $349.99 ($200 off), now at its lowest price ever.

These deals on the Roborock S7, S7+, and S5 Max are available from Tuesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 16.

Roborock Sales for July 8-13

To kick off the deals you can indulge in immediately, Roborock’s launching a pair of discounts on two of its newest robot vacuums. The brand new allergy-busting Q5 has been cut down to $309.99 ($120 off), while the Q5+ with Auto-Empty Dock can be yours for $489.99 ($210 off) — the lowest price listed on both of these models so far.

Roborock Sales for July 12-13

You have a very narrow window to grab these next robot vacuum deals, so listen up. The S7 MaxV, capable of achieving the most suction Roborock’s ever put in a robot vacuum, is dropping down to $769.99 ($90 off), while the related S7 MaxV Plus with Auto-Empty Dock will dip down to $1,029.99 ($130 off).

The mop version of the ultra-affordable E5 is also being slashed to just $199.99 ($160 off) for a very limited time. Finally, you have the mid-tier model of the brand new allergy-slaying Q-Series, the Q7+ with Auto-Empty Dock for $639.99 ($160 off), along with the flagship Q7 Max+, also with Auto-Empty Dock, for $695.99 ($174 off).

One More Roborock Sale for July 12-16

We’ve shown you the best robot vacuum deals Roborock has to offer so far, but if cleaning your floors by hand is more your style, they’ve got you covered here, too. Throw the Roborock Dyad handheld vacuum/mop hybrid into your cart for just $314.99 ($135 off) and manually sweep your floors to your heart’s content.

Roborock Prime Day Deals Summary

Roborock has been pushing the boundaries of robot and conventional vacuum technology for nearly a decade. Every year, they manage to outdo themselves with better, smarter, more powerful innovations, one after the next. At this point in their product lineup, you really can’t go wrong with any of these models. The only regret you could have is to not buy one at all, especially when they’re priced this low for Prime Day.