The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best headphones around, thanks to its excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC). Now it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 pair of headphones was released in 2020 for $348, but it has gone on sale for $278 and $248 plenty of times. For Amazon Prime Day, Sony has slashed the price to $228, which appears to be the best price yet for the headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones This pair of headphones has gained popularity for its noise-cancelling abilities, but it also has excellent sound quality and other premium features.

This pair of headphones is best known for its active noise cancelling performance, which can block out background noise when you don’t want distractions. The ANC isn’t perfect, especially against people talking close to you, but it’s still a fantastic feature for airplane trips, train rides, or anywhere else with constant ambient noise.

The WH-1000XM4 isn’t a one-trick pony, though. You can listen using either a Bluetooth connection or wired audio — Bluetooth is usually more convenient, but wired audio can boost microphone quality and conserve battery life. If you choose Bluetooth, the headphones support Bluetooth Multipoint, so it can be paired to two devices at once. For example, you could listen to music from your laptop, and the headphones will switch to your phone when a call comes in (assuming the phone and laptop also support Multipoint).

It’s worth noting that the XM4 has been succeeded by the WH-1000XM5, which has an updated design that looks a bit more like AirPods Max, and offers improved ANC and sound quality. That pair of headphones is still more expensive, though, so the XM4 is still worth picking up at this price.

This sale is only live for today only, so if you’re interested, don’t wait too long. The discounted price is also only available to Prime members.

