Playlists are a huge part of the Spotify experience. There are many premade playlists to choose from, but it’s more fun to make your own. What if you delete one of your playlists by mistake? It’s not gone forever.

Spotify saves deleted playlists for 90 days, which is great news if you accidentally delete a playlist or simply change your mind. You can’t recover the deleted playlist from the Spotify apps, though. You’ll need to access your account in a web browser.

To get started, head over to the Spotify website and log in to your account page.

After logging in, select “Recover Playlists” from the menu in the left sidebar.

Find the playlist from the last 90 days that you would like to bring back and click “Restore.”

Now you can go back into the Spotify app on your device of choice and you’ll find the playlist has been returned to your library!

Tip: If you find yourself accidentally deleting things on Spotify often, you should know that the “undo” keyboard shortcut in Windows and macOS works. Simply Cmd+Z or Ctrl+Z to bring back deleted songs and playlists right after you delete them.

That’s all there is to it! This is an extremely handy feature that has saved me in the past. Playlists can be very personal and you may have some that have been around for years. It’s nice to know this failsafe is around in case of disaster.

