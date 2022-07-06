Sometimes a device just isn’t working like it should, and the easiest solution is usually a good old restart. You can restart a Roku very easily and that will often solve any minor problems you’re experiencing.

A restart is a good first thing to try if your Roku is acting slow, the remote is lagging, or apps aren’t opening correctly. Just giving everything a fresh start can be the fix, but it’s not guaranteed. You can do this from the Roku settings menu. Let’s give it a try.

On the Roku home screen, use the d-pad on your remote to select “Settings” in the left sidebar.

Scroll down to the “Power” settings.

Select “System Restart” from the Power settings.

Lastly, select “Restart” to confirm you want to restart the Roku. The device will restart after you make this selection.

That’s all there is to it! The Roku will power off and then you’ll see the Roku logo as it boots back up. This method works if you’re still able to navigate the user interface, but what if that’s not possible? All you have to do is unplug the power to the Roku, wait a few seconds, and plug it back in.

